MARCH 23
— The Clinton County Historical Society at 601 S. First St. will hold a drive-up Chili in a Sack Supper from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. Enjoy homemade chili along with crackers, applesauce and dessert for $5.
MARCH 24
— The Lyons Read Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. This book club is relaxed with fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own books and discuss them with the group. This will be a contactless meeting using a phone or computer. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S., is open 1-4 p.m.
— Midwest Pets for Life will gives tours of its new building from 5-7 p.m. Now located at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton, Midwest Pets will answer questions, introduce visitors to adoptable animals and provide refreshments during the tours.
MARCH 25
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Worm Moon Hike beginning at 6:30 p.m. A naturalist will guide the hike along the backwater trail while participant enjoy the rising moon and other sights, sounds and sensations of a winter evening. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
MARCH 26
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clinton County will host a story walk at Westbrook Park in DeWitt to celebrate Read Across Iowa. Families will walk through the park from 3-6 p.m. and read "My Family’s Soybean Farm" by Katie Olthoff. Following the reading, children will complete an activity to take home.
— Children can take part in a safari shape hunt at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The Funtime Friday program will help children identity shapes. The program is designed for young children but all are welcome. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MARCH 27
— First Central State Bank and Encova Insurance will host a community Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Central DeWitt Community Schools outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into divisions for ages 1 and 2, 3 and 4. 5 and 6, and 7 through 9. Organizers encourage attendees to wear masks. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group will have a Golden Ticket hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual Legislative Coffee from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and www.clintonia.com and on Facebook for the event Clinton County Legislative Coffee-Month.
— Random Tanner, Jamie Triller and DJ Smokey will be live at The Pitts Stop Bar and Grill in Charlotte from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free.
— This month's Lego challenge is called Zipline Fun at the Saturday Special from 3-4 at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program is free with admission to the children's museum at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MARCH 30
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will donate 20% of sales from 5-7 p.m. to the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Call 563-242-3333 to order.
APRIL 3
— The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have baby animals on site from 3-4:30 p.m. Children will see a baby lamb, rabbits and chicks. Taking photos is encouraged. Face masks are required.
APRIL 17
— Chicago Comedy Showcase comes to Wild Rose Casino and Resort. Presented by Wild Rose and TeeHee's Comedy Club, Chicago comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Social distancing will be enforced.