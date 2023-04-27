To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
APRIL 29
• The Pregnancy Center's Walk for Life. Registration is 8:15 a.m. and walk begins at 9 a.m. Meet at the Pregnancy Center, 240 N. Bluff Blvd. For more information call 242-6628.
APRIL 30
• There is a lot of buzz about planting native flowers in gardens to support wildlife and pollinators. Learn more about gardening and landscaping with native plants at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for establishing native species, how to get started, and what to plant in your landscaping. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Join RiverChor as it journeys through life and song along “The Road Home”. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The concert is free. Offerings are appreciated.
• The Whiteside Forum will host professor Paul Edleman from Sauk Valley Community College’s department of political science to present “Democratic Values and the Political Process: Elections, Redistricting, and Gerrymandering.” This will be the Forum’s last public event for the current 2022-2023 season and will take place in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. The event will start at 2 p.m. All Forum events are free and open to anyone interested in the speaker or topic.
• Morrison’s Heritage Museum will host a grand opening. Morrison Historical Society presents monthly, Sunday afternoon programs of general interest to the public, from April through November. Morrison’s Heritage Museum opens at 1 p.m; programs begin promptly at 1:30. The building is accessible to all from the back parking area, at 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, Illinois. The event is free. Trustee Marc Gravert will speak on “Learning About Our Amish Neighbors.” Morrison’s Heritage Museum will be open May through late November. Regular hours are from 1-4 and will resume May 6 and 7.
MAY 2
• Patty Gerrond will present “Gems of Southeast Europe” at the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue. Presentations are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse in DeWitt. Doors open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. A $5 donation is requested. Refreshments are available for purchase. The Central Community Historical Society & Museum, at 628 Sixth Ave., just down the street from the Operahouse, will be open 1-2:30 p.m. before the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue.
MAY 3
A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is “a Dutch meal” of roast beef, meatballs, cabbage and potatoes, carrots and potatoes, rolls, Jell-O or pudding.
MAY 5
• Dutch Days kick-off party at the Fulton windmill, 6-9 p.m. Live music from the Stockwells, illuminated yard games for all ages, and a beer garden. Sponsored by the Fulton Fun Crew.
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
MAY 6
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
MAY 7
• Composting 101. Learn more about composting at home and how to get started at a workshop at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for home composting and vermicomposting. Program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge, Eagle Point Park, Clinton. Ticket price includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Tickets are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at door. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $5. Children 4 and under eat for free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
MAY 10
• Hamilton Tapken Prairie Walk, 10 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Tapken Prairie, 16639 60th Ave., Onslow. East of Iowa 136 along 60th Avenue and 170th Street.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation - A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.
MAY 15
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at Janis Harbison’s home, 1020 14th St., DeWitt, at 10 a.m. The group will decorate clay pots with the craft of decoupage. Please bring a pair of scissors. All other materials will be provided. Any questions, call Harbison at (563) 210-2085. Lunch will be provided.