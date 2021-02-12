FEBRUARY 13
— Valentine's Day is for the Birds at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. At 10:30 a.m., children will make pinecone bird feeders to care for their feathered friends this winter, and the Discovery Center will prepare children for a backyard bird count. The program is geared to young children, but all are welcome. Masks are required. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program will be repeated from 3-4 p.m. during the Saturday Special.
— Carry Concealed classes are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Cost is $50. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
FEBRUARY 14
— The Sawmill Museum will entertain children while their parents enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day. Children will make crafts and play games from 4-8 p.m. while their parents go out. The cost is $10, and the event will be limited to 12 children. Children must be potty-trained to participate. Masks will be required. Call or email to register: 563-242-0343 or morgan@thesawmillmuseum.org.
FEBRUARY 15
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. From 5-7 p.m., 20% of the price of pick-up and delivery orders will go to L'Arche. Call 563-242-3333 to order. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 16
— The Alzheimer's Association presents a virtual webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Register at https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=2118524&profileDefinitionId=93.
— The River Cities Quilt Guild meeting scheduled at Fulton Presbyterian Church has been canceled due to weather conditions.
FEBRUARY 18
— Creekside Jam begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Street near Balwin. Call 563-357-0759 to make a reservation to perform or watch.
— Drives Chain by Timken hosts an onsite job fair from 2-6 p.m. at 901 19th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. Interviews and hiring will take place on the spot. Jobs are available for first, second and third shifts starting at $18.50 per hour. Available positions include welder, chain assembly, finishing room operator, forklift operator, press operator, warehouse scale attendant, quality technician and tool and die maker. Masks are required.
FEBRUARY 19
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
FEBRUARY 20
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Winter Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Rock Creek will have everything visitors need for cross country skiing, ice fishing, snowshoeing and ice skating. Call or text 563-212-0955 to reserve a time.
— Drives Chain by Timken hosts an onsite job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 901 19th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. Interviews and hiring will take place on the spot. Jobs are available for first, second and third shifts starting at $18.50 per hour. Available positions include welder, chain assembly, finishing room operator, forklift operator, press operator, warehouse scale attendant, quality technician and tool and die maker. Masks are required.
FEBRUARY 21
— Join Clinton County Conservation at Rock Creek Park to learn about birds and how to help them. At 5:30 p.m., learn about common feeder birds of Iowa. Meet a live red-tailed hawk and a barred owl at 7:30 p.m., and take the Owl Prowl Walk at 8 p.m.
FEBRUARY 22
— Day two of learning about birds at Rock Creek Park begins with a Bird Walk at 7 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., learn about passerines (songbirds) of Iowa. A feeder watch and lunch break is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., followed by the study of non-passerines of Iowa at 12:30 p.m. Learn about Midwestern raptor population trends at 2:45 p.m. and take the Bird Walk and Owl Prowl at 4 p.m.
— Pizza Hut, on Second Street in Clinton, and the Clinton County Historical Society will host a fundraiser night 5-7 p.m. Order take-out or delivery during those hours and 20% of the amount sold will go to support the museum.
FEBRUARY 24
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet by computer or by phone from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details.
— The West Carroll FFA host an online screening of the independent film "Silo" Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30. Inspired by true events, "Silo" tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who fall into a grain bin in a small American farm town. A guided conversation will follow the film using discussion points curated by the Silo team and their non-profit partners, the Grain Handling Safety Coalition. To attend the virtual screening, email cpolk@wc314.org. An online RSVP is available on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-carroll-ffa-presents-silo-the-film-tickets-135542161253.
FEBRUARY 25
— At 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Snow Moon Hike at Sherman Park. Space is limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
FEBRUARY 26
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp wth a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
FEBRUARY 27
— An icy swim at Rock Creek Campground will raise money for Clinton County Conservation Foundation's environmental education programs at 1 p.m. The event includes a costume contest. The winner will receive a free one-night stay in the Pintail Cabin. The Plunge is limited to 50 participants; each is required to raise $100 for the Foundation. Call or test Jill at 563-349-8680 by Feb. 25 to register.
FEBRUARY 28
— River Arts Center will host an artists' reception for Mic Barnes and Martha Hayes from 1-3 p.m. Barnes is showing her photography and Hayes her watercolor paintings in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MARCH 1
— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will have a fundraiser through Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. Pizza Ranch will donate part of the sales of drive-thru orders during those hours to the Society.
MARCH 3
— Friends of Jackson County Conservation and Jackson County Energy District will host a virtual presentation about renewable energy by Dr. Aaron Wood at 6 p.m. The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register and receive a zoom link for the program, email friends@jacksonccb.com. Freewill donations for the program will go toward the construction of a solar array at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. For more information, call 563-652-3783.
MARCH 5
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.