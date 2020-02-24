FEBRUARY 25
— The WOC of Chancy Lutheran Church will host a pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, fruit, toppings and beverages. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. The events will feature a gift basket silent auction.
— Visit Clinton, Iowa and Choose Clinton, Iowa are hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration at Eagle Point Lodge from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and includes one food or beverage sample from each vendor. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
FEBRUARY 26
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Each club member reads and discusses a book in a relaxed meeting format.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
FEBRUARY 28
— The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have deserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
FEBRUARY 29
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10 a.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
MARCH 1
MARCH 4
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Gary Kroeger, former member of Saturday Night Live, at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. General admission is $20. Chamber members pay $15. Order tickets by phone at 563-242-5702 and pick them up at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St.
MARCH 5
— The Clinton Herald will host a coffee and conversation at at Homer's Deli and Sweetheart Bakery from 8-10 a.m. Residents can tell the Herald what matters to them and sign a petition to save the LumberKings.
MARCH 6
MARCH 7
MARCH 8
— Rotary Club of Clinton will host Rock 'N' Roll Bingo at Eagle Point Lodge, 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton, from 2-5 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Additional Bingo cards are $5 each.
— Lucky Cochran and the Persuaders will perform at The Living Room from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The band consists of Lucky Cochran on rhythm guitar and vocals, Bo Schrank on lead guitar, Butch Nelson on bass and Jason Harris on drums. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested for the band. The Living Room is located at 700 S. Second St. in Clinton.
MARCH 11
