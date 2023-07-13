To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 15
• Funtime Saturday at the Discovery Center. Meet our Clinton Firefighters. Learn about fire safety, check out fire gear and spray the fire hose! All ages welcome, no registration – free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• July Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free. LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary; Charles Soule, 1 p.m., New York Times bestselling author Charles Soule will talk about his newest book, "The Endless Vessel."
• The Plarn Project. Lyons Branch Library, 1-2 p.m. Plarn is plastic yarn that is made from plastic shopping bags. This material is used by local volunteers to make comfortable sleeping mats for the homeless. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags and cutting them, learn more about this project. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register through the library's online calendar.
• Johnsmith in Concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in DeWitt. General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance during theater business hours. Call 563-659-8213. Tickets will also be sold the night of the performance. Door open at 6:30 p.m. Johnsmith. is a singer-songwriter from Wisconsin who is returning to his hometown of DeWitt to perform. The last time John performed in DeWitt was in 2018.
• Kayaking at Hurstville. Try your hand at paddling a kayak at the Hurstville Interpretive Center between 1:30 and 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t been paddling before and a safe place for kids to learn without the current of a river. All ages are welcome at this come-and-go, free event. Registration is required at least 48 hours prior to the event. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 652-3783 for more information or to register.
• The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team, 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
JULY 16
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes New Legacy to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JULY 18
• Pizza Hut Fundraiser Night to support the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 5–7 p.m. Delivery, carry out or dine in at 1616 N. Second St.
JULY 19
• WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2–5 p.m. Join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities – kids and grown-ups accepted! Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Lyons Reads Book Club. Starbucks, 5-6:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with the group. This meeting will be at Starbucks, 1917 Lincoln Way. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355, or register through the online calendar.
JULY 20
• Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
• July Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free. LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Ethan Kross, noon. Kross is an award-winning psychologist and internationally bestselling author of "Chatter".
• Gilda’s Club Quad Cities: Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Advanced Care Planning, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This free workshop offers information and support on advance care planning. We will discuss the process of ACP and creating an advance directive, and the differences between the two. Participants will learn why ACP is important and tips on what to consider when creating a care plan. Featuring Kelly Craft, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. This program is offered at no cost. Registration is required. To register for the program or for questions visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504.
• Tai Chi for Health for Arthritis/Falls Prevention. The Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant Street, Clinton, 10-11 a.m. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library, sessions will run from July 13-Nov. 16. Class meets one hour per week for 16 sessions. There is no class on Aug. 17, Sept. 14, or Oct. 19. Space is limited to 20 participants age 60 and older. Call Milestones in Davenport to register at (563) 723-5969 or pre-enroll online at milestonesaaa.org/wellness-programs.
• Music on the Avenue featuring Gray Wolf, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
• The Starling Shakespeare Company will present "As You Like It," at 6 p.m. in Lincoln Park, DeWitt. Admission is free. Pack a picnic basket, bring a cooler and enjoy Shakespeare in the Park.