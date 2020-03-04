MARCH 5
— The Clinton Herald will host a coffee and conversation at at Homer's Deli and Sweetheart Bakery from 8-10 a.m. Residents can tell the Herald what matters to them and sign a petition to save the LumberKings.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
MARCH 6
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3 at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have desserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
— The Fulton High School Thespians will present their Winter One-acts in the Fulton High School’s west gym. They will present "The 10 Best Worst Things about High School" by M.G. Davison, "An Absolutely True Story as Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars" by Ian McWethy and "It’s not you, It’s Me" by Don Zolidis. All three plays are comedies and are being produced by special arrangements with Playscripts, Inc.. The one acts are directed by seniors Adelie Mure-Ravaud, Sara Norman, Alexis Bueno, Ally Curley, Brennen Bly and Sydney Norman. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and may be purchased at the door. Curtain time is 7 p.m.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
MARCH 7
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a legislative coffee at 9 a.m. with Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Mary Wolfe at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton. The event is free and open to the public.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
MARCH 8
— Rotary Club of Clinton will host Rock 'N' Roll Bingo at Eagle Point Lodge, 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton, from 2-5 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Additional Bingo cards are $5 each.
— Zion Lutheran Church will host a free community meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu consists of spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, French bread, poke cake, coffee and milk. The church is located at 439 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Residents may request a ride to the church by calling 563-242-7391.
— Lucky Cochran and the Persuaders will perform at The Living Room from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The band consists of Lucky Cochran on rhythm guitar and vocals, Bo Schrank on lead guitar, Butch Nelson on bass and Jason Harris on drums. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested for the band. The Living Room is located at 700 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
MARCH 10
— Soup and conversation are on the menu at 6 p.m. at Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. The Lenten series Care of Our Common Home commemorates the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis's encyclical "Laudato Sí: On the Care of Our Common Home." The day's topic will be Integral Ecology: Blest Be the Ties that Bind.
MARCH 11
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
MARCH 12
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
MARCH 13
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3 at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have desserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce presents Sham Rock from 5:30-9 p.m. at Slop's Neighborhood Bar and Grill. Food, beer, a 50/50 raffle and pot of gold drawing will be accompanied by Gateway Mobile DJ Service. Advance tickets are available at www.cintonia.com for $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non-Chamber members. Ticket prices increase by $5 after March 1.