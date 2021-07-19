JULY 20
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Kathie Lockhart, an official trainer for the Deb Tucker Studio 180 rulers. The Studio 180 rulers give you very accurate piecing when creating a quilt and offer you the opportunity to make a perfectly sized quilt block. Registration forms for the September quilt show will also be available at the meeting. The last quilt show in September 2019 featured over 100 quilts by guild members. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
— Stonecroft "After Five"; 6:30-8 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $11. Special Feature is Dorrie Manon of The Rusty Silo, a shop in Albany, Illinois. Inspirational speaker is Theresa Crystal, who will talk about her life in the Army. For reservations, call Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887-4097.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Totally Tuesday in the Park takes over the 10th Avenue School Park in Fulton, Illinois. Food trucks from Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Glazey Daze Donuts and Holly's Hot Dogs will sell food from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Stockwells will provide live music from 6-8 p.m.
— Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton will donate 20% of its revenue from 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online or call 563-242-3333 to order by phone for delivery or carryout.
JULY 21
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Lyons Read Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at Riverfront Marketplace Coffee Shop, 216 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for July.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce members will meet at Happy Joe's, 408 S. First St. in Clinton, from 5-7 p.m. for Biz After 5. The event is co-hosted by MAC 94.7 FM radio.
JULY 22
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Buck Moon Float at 7 p.m. at Bulger's Hollow recreational area off of Highway 67 north of Clinton. Participants may come and go as they like. Paddling equipment will be offered free of charge. Canoes will be lighted and participants must wear personal floatation devices. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 for information and registration.
JULY 23
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have Obstacle Course Fun for children to celebrate the Summer Olympics. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation will have Christmas in July weekend at Rock Creek Park. Campers will decorate their campsites, and judges will award prizes.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Child can play in nature and make up their own stories. Activities are planned and stories may be read. The event is youth-led, naturalist facilitated.
JULY 24
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have Obstacle Course Fun for children to celebrate the Summer Olympics. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Public Library hosts storytime in Four Square Park on Main Ave. from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
— From 3-4 p.m. Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will host Saturday Special. Engineer Michelle Kelley will help children with this month's Lego challenge.
— Clinton County Conservation will offer canoe rentals for half price from noon to 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park.
— Clinton County Conservation will have a hay wagon ride at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The wagon will take visitors around the campgrounds to look at Christmas decorations. Children must be accompanied by adults.
— Clinton County Conservation's Backwaters Paddle begins at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open 1-4 p.m.
JULY 25
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
—Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes The Dysart Family to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. In case of rain or extreme heat, concerts will be moved indoors. A free will offering will be taken.
— The Knights of Columbus St. Edwards Council #707 will host a corn boil from 3-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr.. Pulled pork, hot dogs, French fries, baked beans and sweet corn are on the menu. The Ladies' Auxiliary will sell desserts. Cost of the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10 and free to children 3 and under. Carry out is available.
— Morning birding cruises begin at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. A guest expert will be onboard to bring in a variety of birds. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
JULY 26
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JULY 27
— Clinton Public Library hosts storytime in Clinton Park across Fourth Street from Prince of Peace Catholic School from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
JULY 28
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Brooke Byam will play at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. Residents can shop the Lyons Farmer's Market and enjoy live music.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation will stage a Caving Extravaganza in Werden's Cave at 5 p.m. at Eden Valley. The event is free, but space is limited. Sign up at www.mycountyparks.com.
— Clinton County Conservation will have a Mussel Beach Cruise at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The Blue Heron pontoon will take participants out to learn about and wade for the 15 species of freshwater mussels that live on Mussel Beach. Call 563-259-1876 for reservations.