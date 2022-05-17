MAY 18
• Meet local author Dr. Ansari, 5:30 -7:30 p.m., the lower level meeting room of the Clinton Public Library. Dr. Ansari will be discussing his book My American Dream: Reflections over Life. Copies will be available for purchase and signing.
MAY 20
• Device Advice: 10 a.m. to noon, Clinton Public Library. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Fashions to Die For, 1:00-2:30 p.m., lower level meeting room of the Clinton Public Library. Did you know that clothing can make you sick, break your bones, and even kill you? It’s true! It can even drive you mad! This program takes a look at 18th- and 19th-century fashions and the deadly secrets hiding behind those fabulous looks, and tackles some of those urban myths too. Kathy Wilson, a professional historian and educator, will present this program. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-8441.
MAY 21
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illinois City, Illinois. Join the club for the annual John Hauberg Memorial Hike as they pay tribute to Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. A potluck will follow the hike. Bring your own table service, beverage cup, and a dish to share. Drinks will be provided. Watch for HIKE signs. Bring your own water for the hike.
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m., Lyons branch of the Clinton Public Library. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a recipe, instructions, and a food related story for your "go-to recipes for celebrations & parties" for our second meeting. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• The 51st Annual Clinton County Republican Spring Event, begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. at Millennium Banquet Hall & Ball Room, Goose Lake.
MAY 22
• Museum Flag and Pledge Program, 1 p.m., Morrison’s Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, Illinois. The presentation will be led by Stephanie Vavra and feature the flag of the United States of America and four variations of The Pledge of Allegiance. Doors open at 1 p.m.; the program begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Wearing red, white, and blue is encouraged. Bring a pen or pencil. Local Scouts will demonstrate the folding of a flag into a “star-spangled” presentation triangle. Cadette Girl Scout Annabelle Blevins and adult Boy Scout Anthony Fulton will use a historic flag. Refreshments will be served.
MAY 23
• DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club, 10 a.m., at the home of Janis Harbison at 1020 14th St., Dewitt. The club will have a garden craft day of painting rocks to take home. All supplies will be provided. Lunch will be furnished. Membership is not limited to Dewitt residents; anyone from the surrounding area is invited to attend. Contact Janis Harbison, club president, at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
MAY 25
• Fulton Red Hats, 12:30 p.m., Manny's in Savanna, Illinois. Following lunch, the group will go to the Savanna Museum and Culture Center for a tour.
• Elementary school-age programming: Invertebrates, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 901 S. Fourth St. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group.
• Gilda’s Club — Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Precision Medicine Presentation and Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m. This free program focuses on building awareness among patients and caregivers about being able to talk with their health care team about precision medicine testing, biomarker testing, treatment decision making, targeted therapy, and inheritable cancers. We hope to answer many of your questions to help you and your loved ones better understand what precision medicine is. A free meal will be provided for in-person attendees. Registration is required, please visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar or call (563) 326-7504.
MAY 28
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Rock Falls Centennial Park, Rock Falls, Illinois. Hikers will be hiking on the Canal path, which includes a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. Bring your own water and snack.
JUNE 1
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 2
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities in downtown Clinton.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Brooke Byam.
JUNE 3
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Midnight, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
JUNE 4
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra “A Symphonic Affair,” 6 to 9 p.m., Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, 238 Main Ave., Clinton. The social event and benefit for the Symphony includes silent auction items, a lavish appetizer buffet, and delightful entertainment. Admission is $50 per person, or $360 for a table of eight. Reservations required by calling (563) 357-4758, or online at www.clintonsymphony.org.
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
JUNE 5
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 2 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• Annual Bike Blessing, downtown Fulton, Illinois.
JUNE 8
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 9
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Hap Hazard.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 16
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Down 24.
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 23
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, 3 on the Tree.
JUNE 25
• Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort's banquet hall. The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Bowman, Pickney and Evans. Members of the class are asked to provide their updated contact information by emailing clintonhighschoolclassof1977@gmail.com. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
JUNE 29
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 30
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Crooked Cactus.
JULY 1
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Todd Striley and 42 Romeo, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
JULY 4
• Clinton's Fourth of July Festival in Riverview Park.
JULY 7
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Blue 60.
JULY 8
• Lyons Business $ Professional Association burger cook off.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.
JULY 13
• Elementary school-age programming: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 14
• Lyons Business & Professional Association Night at NelsonCorp Field.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Gray Wolf Band.
JULY 21
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Mizzipi Mud
JULY 27
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 28
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Staff Infection.
AUG. 5
• Finally Friday concert, performance by The Beaux, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
AUG. 6
• One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, will take the stage in the Wild Rose Casino's Oakwood Ballroom on Aug. 6. Tickets will start at $25, tax and convenience fees not included. Tickets are now on sale through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
