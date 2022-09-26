To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
SEPT. 27
• Toddler Time, Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Similar to baby dance time but for 2 to 3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
• WaTanYe, a women’s’ service organization, is holding its regular monthly dinner and business meeting at the Village Co-Op. Social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dinner cost is $10. Any woman who is interested in learning more about WaTanYe is invited to come. Call 249-4795 for more information and to make a dinner reservation.
SEPT. 28
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu includes Maid-Rites, nachos and cheese, applesauce, cookies and ice cream.
SEPT. 29
• Beginner Cricut: Heat Transfer Vinyl at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 6–7:30 p.m. Learn how to create personalized items using heat transfer vinyl, a Cricut machine, and a heat press. Attendees will learn how to weed, layer, and press a heat transfer design onto a canvas tote bag. Materials for this class are provided at no cost. Class is limited to 15 attendees. Call 242-8441 to sign up. This class is appropriate for ages 16 and older.
OCT. 1
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert, with performance of a suite of music by composer Jennifer Higdon from her acclaimed opera “Cold Mountain.” Clinton Symphony joined with orchestras of similar size around the country to commission the work, and the Clinton audiences will be one of the first to hear it.
OCT. 5
• GROW Clinton and the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co.'s candidate forum, 6 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 Third St. in Clinton. Event will be live streamed on the “City of Clinton Iowa” YouTube channel. Questions can be submitted prior to the event, but no later than Friday, Sept. 30. Send questions to info@dewittiowa.org. Submitting a question does not ensure the question will be asked, the DCDC said. Day-of questions will not be taken from the virtual audience, and day-of questions can be submitted from the in-person audience for consideration by the moderator, organizers said.
OCT. 12
• Grow Clinton is sponsoring a fall job fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All companies are invited to participate in this no cost event. If you are interested in having a table, please contact the Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction,Stacy Borgeson, as soon as possible as space is limited, at sborgeson@growclinton.com or call (563) 559-2205. Job-seekers will be able to find opportunities in manufacturing and welding, healthcare, construction, retail, federal facilities, and much more.
• Community Safety Information Forum, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium. Free and open to the public.
NOV. 13
• RiverChor’s fall concert, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.