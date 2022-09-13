To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
SEPT. 13
• Baby Dance Party, Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Something new the library is adding to our youth programs is a monthly baby dance party. We will have songs, toys, and bubbles for you and your baby to interact. This is a great chance for babies and caregivers to socialize with each other and their peers.
• Canoeing with the Voyageurs, 6 p.m., Bulgers Hollow. Enjoy this family oriented event of paddling around in 29-foot canoes as you get to witness the changing of the seasons at one of the most beautiful sites on the Mississippi River. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
• A Car Cruise In will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with the Tunes In Town at the Lincoln Park Band Shelter in DeWitt. This event is rescheduled from July 5. Everyone is welcome to participate in the Cruise In. The band "Hot Rods" will be providing the music. Food will be featured from Chuckie's Tenderloins, Kelly Girls Pizza, Jeronimo's Bar & Grill and Smilees. For more information email kevin.lake@cityofdewittiowa.org.
• Beginning Crochet at Lyons Branch Library, 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
SEPT. 14
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park. Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. The Unidynes, 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. Creative Catering Caravan will have food available to purchase.
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli, at noon.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker, 9:30, Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. Cost to attend is $10. Speaker Judy Dagraedt of Ottawa, Illinois will speak on “Peace in the Midst of Turmoil”. Reservations are due Sept. 9. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
SEPT. 17
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Class of 1956 will meet at noon for lunch at Time Out. For reservations, call Carol at (815) 589-5233.
• Enabled Deer Hunting Starts, Ringneck Marsh. Call Mark at (563) 847-7202 for information on this opportunity for people with disabilities. The blind is set in the oak forest along the Wapsipinicon River.
SEPT. 20
• Board Game Night @ Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 6-7:30 p.m. Join us to play board games with other board game enthusiasts in the area. The library will provide a few board game options to play, including Ticket to Ride and Codenames. Attendees are encouraged but not required to bring their own favorite board game to play with the group.
SEPT. 21
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Bullet Journaling at Clinton Public Library, 10-11 a.m. Join us for a free workshop to learn how to organize your thoughts, feelings, goals, tracking habits, medications, appointments, self-care, triggers, and more. Bullet journaling allows us to be creative and artistic as we would like to — or not at all. Learn different styles of bullet journaling and how to make a cheap and easy version when you don’t have time to buy one. Vincent Solis, MSW, is the featured presenter. This program is offered in-person and RSVP is required. To register for the program or for questions, visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar or call (563) 326-7504.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Creating an Angler, 5:30 p.m., Malone Park. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle...let’s just catch the fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event sponsored by Clinton Count Conservation and open to the public.
SEPT. 22
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
SEPT. 23
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
SEPT. 24
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The third annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest, 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell. Local food vendors will be on hand selling $2 bacon inspired food samples along with their regular menu items. In addition, local breweries, including those from the 7G’s Distributing network, will be providing free samples of their specialty brews. Live music will be provided by The Mamiltons and your favorite beer beverages will be available for purchase by the Jaycees.