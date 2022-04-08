APRIL 10
• The River Arts Center’s current exhibit features the art of Erin Weirup of DeWitt and J. R. Beswick of East Moline, Illinois as well as hand-carved duck decoys by Mickey Edwards, wood burning by Vern Larson and carved wooden swans by John Jorgensen, all of Clinton. A reception for the artists will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton, and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m., or by appointment for meetings or groups by calling 243-3300. This exhibit, displayed in the gallery and in the front window, will be open through April 23.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a Palm Sunday brunch at 10:30 a.m. Egg and ham and egg and sausage casserole, cereal bar, pastries, fruit, and juices are on the menu.
APRIL 12
• Crafternoon at the Clinton Public Library’s Lyons Branch, Beginning Crochet, 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky.
APRIL 13
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. Music will be provided by Cheryl Green and Sue Pessman of Fulton, Illinois. Speaker Crystal Balas of LaSalle, Illinois, will present “Sparkling Crystal, Sensitive and Strong.” For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357- 6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Elementary school-age programming: Basic Coding with Putnam’s Robots, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Device Advice: Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Lyons Branch Library from 2-4 p.m. for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Sausage, pepperoni and cheese mini pizzas, tossed salad, cuties, and pumpkin pie are on the menu.
APRIL 14
• The Class of ‘55 will have lunch at Jenny’s Diner, 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Iowa Agriculture Director Mike Naig will attend to discuss the state of agriculture in Iowa, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 15
• First Central State Bank shred event at First Central State Bank locations. Shredding will be from 8 to 10 a.m. in DeWitt; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Eldridge; and from 2 to 4 p.m. in LeClaire.
APRIL 18
• The Dewitt Town and Country Garden Club, 10 a.m., Central Community Historical Society, 628 Sixth Ave., DeWitt. A tour, meeting and potluck will be held, with soups provided. Please bring a side to share. Table service will be provided. Contact Janis Harbison, president of the Club, at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
APRIL 19
• 90s Nostalgia Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Attention millennials! Join us for an evening of fuzzy posters, nostalgic snacks, and your favorite 90s tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 90’s fashion. Event is open to all ages.
APRIL 20
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
APRIL 21
• Sip & Stroll Spring Wine Walk, 5 to 7 p.m., downtown Clinton.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Margo Hansen will talk about life on a farm, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 22
• First Central State Bank shred event at First Central State Bank locations. Shredding will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in Goose Lake and from noon to 2 p.m. in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 23
• Citizens First Bank will provide free personal document shredding to the community from 9-11 a.m. at Citizens First Bank’s office, 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Event organizers request that participants enter the Citizens First Bank parking lot from Lincoln Way for ease of traffic flow.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise”, 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 3 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 24
• RiverChor Spring Concert “The Language of Love”, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise”, 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 25
• Cooking with Herbs, 5:30 p.m., York Township Public Library, Thomson, Illinois. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a lesson on herbs. Learn the basics about herbs and create some herbal desserts. To register for this program, contact the Thomson library at (815) 259-2480.
APRIL 27
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Gilda’s Club Aromatherapy Workshop & Info Session, 10-11 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Learn about the services that Gilda’s Club Quad Cities offers and how to make a fun aromatherapy spray from essential oils. All supplies will be provided. RSVP is required. For more details and registration, call (563) 326-7504.
• Elementary school-age programming: Pioneer Living, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library on Main Avenue, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with our group.
APRIL 28
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: the theme will be Practical Farmers, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 29
• Device Advice: Technology giving you trouble? Drop into Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
APRIL 30
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Do you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people? If so, please join others at the Lyons Branch Library to share some of your family recipes, whether new or old, and also share a story about the recipe. Everyone who joins this 9-month program will be creating a cookbook together for the Clinton Public Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. For our first meeting, please bring a recipe, instructions, and a food related story for “comfort food”. Comfort food is nostalgic and provides a sense of well-being. If you have any questions, please call (563) 242-5355.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra will close its 68th concert season with a concert featuring violinist Naha Greenholtz, concertmaster of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. She will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 with the orchestra. In addition, the orchestra will perform the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Admission is by season ticket, or by individual concert ticket available at the door. Adult admission is $20 for adults, and students are admitted free of charge. Additional information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
MAY 5
• Lyons Art & Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton
MAY 11
• Elementary school-age programming: Simple Circuits with Putnam’s Little Bits, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
MAY 14
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Village Cooperative Open House, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1160-14th Ave. N.W Clinton. Masks required unless fully vaccinated.
MAY 15
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
MAY 25
• Elementary school-age programming: Invertebrates, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JUNE 8
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JUNE 29
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.
JULY 13
• Elementary school-age programming: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 27
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.