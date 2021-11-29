NOV. 30
The Bureau of Prisons is hosting a hiring event at Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, Illinois from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants should bring resumes and two forms of identification. Veterans are encouraged to attend and should also bring Member 4 copies of their DD-214s or VA rating decision letters and a VA Disability Certificate, if applicable. In most cases, Federal regulations require BOP employees to be under 37 years old when hired; however, exceptions are made for certain hard-to-fill positions and for preference eligible veterans. U.S. citizenship is also required.
DEC. 1
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host its first Wild Winter Wednesday program of the season. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Chef Stephanie Godke from the Mississippi River Distillery Company in LeClaire will talk about holiday treats. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. The menu includes grilled pork chops, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole, applesauce, and brownie hot fudge sundaes.
DEC. 2
— The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Imperial Lanes. Members are asked to bring cookies. The menu will be ham and trimmings.
DEC. 3
— Fulton's illuminated Christmas run/walk, 6:30 p.m. Register at Manny's Too, 305 11th Ave., Fulton, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The first 175 participants will receive a neck scarf. The race is held in conjunction with Fulton's Christmas Walk. For more information, contact race coordinator Jean Roeder at (563) 249-7629.
DEC. 4
— The DeWitt Operahouse Theater will be showing the movie, Polar Express, at 11:45 a.m. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Admission is free and a hot dog lunch will be provided by the DeWitt Lions Club. Everyone is welcome to attend, and children under 10 must have adult supervision.
— Lyons Winter Festival will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Stroll the Lyons Neighborhood in Clinton for a day of kids’ activities and shopping specials. Look to make an ornament, decorate a cookie and enjoy some hot chocolate. Santa will be in his house to hear kids’ Christmas wishes.
— The Fulton Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Fulton Fire Station, 1802 16th Ave. The breakfast will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice. Cost is by donation and carryouts will also be available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. Face masks are recommended. Everyone is invited to attend.
Dec. 5
— Lyons Christmas Walk will be from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy the live and decorated windows in the Lyons Neighborhood. Stop to see Santa as well as enjoy our S’more making station in Lyons Four Square Park. Follow Us on Facebook for more updates.