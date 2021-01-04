JANUARY 10
• Brooke Byam and the PeOple will perform at Remington’s, 2300 Lincoln Way, from 4-6 p.m.
JANUARY 23
• DIY outdoors will host an ice fishing tournament at Fulton Harbor Marina from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pay out is 100%, and a side pot will be given fro the biggest fish in any species. The cost is $25 per person. Registration begins at 6 a.m.
JANUARY 30
• Delta Waterfowl of Clinton will host its annual Wings Cupped Feet Down banquet at 3942 291st St. in Camanche. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and raffles. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for a single and $60 for a couple. For tickets or any other information, contact any committee member. Ticket sales will be capped at 120 due to restrictions.