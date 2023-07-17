To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 18
• Pizza Hut Fundraiser Night to support the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 5–7 p.m. Delivery, carry out or dine in at 1616 N. Second St.
• All women are invited to "After Five," dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $14. Inspirational speaker Candice Twedt of Williams, Iowa, will sing, then she will speak on "After The Clouds Come Sunshine". She was caretaker for her husband, who had ALS. Please phone for reservations and cancellations to Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-5528 by July 16. Affiliated with Stonecroft.org.
JULY 19
• WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2–5 p.m. Join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities – kids and grown-ups accepted! Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Plastic Crafts, 5-7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. In honor of plastic-free July, join the Americorp interns to make cute crafts out of leftover plastic. They will be demonstrating how to make plarn (plastic yarn), a litter critter, and a bird feeder out of a plastic bottle.
• The girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at noon at the Corner Deli with ideas on the next class reunion. All are welcome.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Lyons Reads Book Club. Starbucks, 5-6:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with the group. This meeting will be at Starbucks, 1917 Lincoln Way. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355, or register through the online calendar.
JULY 20
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
• July Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free. LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Ethan Kross, noon. Kross is an award-winning psychologist and internationally bestselling author of "Chatter".
• Gilda’s Club Quad Cities: Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Advanced Care Planning, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This free workshop offers information and support on advance care planning. We will discuss the process of ACP and creating an advance directive, and the differences between the two. Participants will learn why ACP is important and tips on what to consider when creating a care plan. Featuring Kelly Craft, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. This program is offered at no cost. Registration is required. To register for the program or for questions visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504.
• Tai Chi for Health for Arthritis/Falls Prevention. The Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant Street, Clinton, 10-11 a.m. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library, sessions will run from July 13-Nov. 16. Class meets one hour per week for 16 sessions. There is no class on Aug. 17, Sept. 14, or Oct. 19. Space is limited to 20 participants age 60 and older. Call Milestones in Davenport to register at (563) 723-5969 or pre-enroll online at milestonesaaa.org/wellness-programs.
• Music on the Avenue featuring Gray Wolf, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
• The Starling Shakespeare Company will present "As You Like It," at 6 p.m. in Lincoln Park, DeWitt. Admission is free. Pack a picnic basket, bring a cooler and enjoy Shakespeare in the Park.
• Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the 24-passenger pontoon boat, the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
JULY 21
• Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday at the Discovery Center. Meet a baby chick that’s growing up! You’ll get to meet Miss Sarah’s baby chicken and learn about backyard chicken tending. Bring in your questions if you’re interested about keeping and caring for chickens in your yard. All ages welcome, no registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
• Summer Splash at Clinton Park, 1:30 p.m. Children K-6, please join us at Clinton Park for Summer Splash with the Clinton Fire Department. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library.
• Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23. Eden Valley Nature Center open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A naturalist will be there to give you a hands-on experience with the animals and while you are there get wet in the creek, hike among the sinkholes and towering limestone bluffs, climb up the lookout tower or traverse a fun suspension bridge. Eden Valley is located 2 miles south of Baldwin off County Road Y32.