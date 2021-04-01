APRIL 3
— Clinton Islamic Center free grocery food item distribution drive-thru, noon to 1 p.m., MercyOne North Health Plaza parking lot, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
— Run/Walk Club, 9 a.m., Rock Creek. Rock Creek Campground and park is a great place to get outside to run or walk. With the waterfront property along the backwaters of the Mississippi it is relatively quiet, not a lot of traffic, an abundance of wildlife and you can’t beat the nice flat roads/trails. There will be a map provided with distances so you can customize how far you and your friends want to go.
— Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center welcomes chicks to Funtime Saturday. Executive Director Sarah Lind will teach children about chicks and their care, share her experiences raising chickens and offer an opportunity for children to take turns holding the small creatures. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required.
— Animal Care Apprentice, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek. Do you love animals? Even ones that are scaly or a bit slimy? Get some volunteer hours while helping your local non-profit out by getting some real-world experience handling, interacting and caring for the various Nature Gallery animals. Must be 13 years of age or older. Call or text (563) 212-0955 interested.
— The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have baby animals on site from 3-4:30 p.m. Children will see a baby lamb, rabbits and chicks. Taking photos is encouraged. Face masks are required.
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 5
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, will hold a fundraising night to benefit the Discovery Center. The public can order pizza for delivery or carry out from 5-7 p.m., and the Discovery Center will receive 20% of everything sold during the two-hour fundraiser.
APRIL 6
— Join Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation for a guided walk through the high-quality Hamilton prairie at 6 p.m. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Wear walking shoes and long pants and dress for the weather. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance and participants are asked to practice social distancing. Parking is located on 288th Street, Maquoketa, across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. For more information or to sign up, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or tony@jacksonccb.com.
— Woodcock “Sky Dance”, 7:30 p.m., Sherman Park, North Entrance. Led by Clinton County Conservation, participants will look and listen for these neat birds performing their unique courtship display in the sky and on the ground.
APRIL 7
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Jam, 6:30 p.m., Eden Valley. Get together to jam to some homespun music. Call (563) 357-0759 to let Clinton County Conservation know that you are attending.
APRIL 8
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 9
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 10
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Navigate and explore Prairie Creek Recreation Area with a compass at 1 p.m. Learn orienteering basics with a county naturalist and then head to the woods to complete the orienteering course at the park. This event is free, open to all ages, and registration is required. Dress for the weather, wear long pants, and practice social distancing. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com.
APRIL 11
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The artists will be hosting a reception at the Arts Center from 1-4 p.m.
— Barbara Huenke will share her journey in using herbs for making salves and other products at 2 p.m. Participants will make their own sample salve using herbs, oils and beeswax during this class at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Cost is $5. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com.
APRIL 17
— Chicago Comedy Showcase comes to Wild Rose Casino and Resort. Presented by Wild Rose and TeeHee’s Comedy Club, Chicago comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Social distancing will be enforced.
— State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss this legislative session during a virtual Legislative Coffee and Conversation from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and on Facebook.
APRIL 18
— Local musician ItzCake will perform at 508 S. Second St. in Clinton from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the teen event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Food and drinks will be available.