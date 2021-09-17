SEPT. 18
— Murphy's Pub in DeWitt hosts its Sixth Annual Autumn Fest. The pub will offer beers, ciders, seltzers and kombucha while Wild Oatz provides music for a street dance from 7-11 p.m.
— Music on the Avenue continues in September with Eliminator, a ZZ Top Tribute Band, on Fifth Avenue South from 3-6 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 9 a.m. to noon for muscular dystrophy research.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage with a performance featuring conductor Brian Dollinger as double bass soloist and Istvan Szabo, faculty violist at Western Illinois University performing a Sinfonia Concertante by 18th-century composer Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf. The concert, "A Joyous Return", begins at 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
— The Alzheimer’s Association invites Clinton area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s.The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; the walk begins at 9 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Dr., in Clinton. Walkers may also participate on their own at their homes. Register and donate at alz.org/walk to get the most out of Walk day and support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
— Fall Flea Market Junkathon takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison, Illinois.
SEPT. 19
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Chancy Lutheran Church will have a homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Past and present members are invited. Historic items will be displayed.
SEPT. 20
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
SEPT. 21
— Children will sculpt with sand during the Saturday Special at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum, located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be the owners of Helios Fabric Store in Mount Vernon. Helios specializes in bright, colorful fabric. They will bring items to purchase with them. Anyone interested in fabric arts is welcome to attend.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Moonlight and Music Cruise at 7:30 at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
SEPT. 22
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes baked spaghetti, garlic bread, tossed salad and watermelon. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.