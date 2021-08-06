AUGUST 7
— Children will make lemon volcanos during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 3-4 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— TempAssociates hosts a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Suite B in Clinton. Positions are available in Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt and Maquoketa in Iowa and in Fulton, Morrison, Savanna and Thomson in Illinois.
— Children are invited to Feed the Elephants at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with paid admission to the museum. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Camanche Historical Museum and Genealogy Office will host a free open house for the public, with free ice cream, cookies and brownies from 1-4 p.m.. The museum is located at 1307 South Washington Blvd. Stop in and view some of the great historic displays that highlight Camanche’s past history.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
AUGUST 8
— Spring Valley Reformed Church will host local musicians and a guest performer on its outdoor stage. Following the 6 p.m. sermon, local talent and Mark Green, formerly of the Forgiven Quartet, will sing. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton. A free will offering will be taken.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Good Morning Cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. A naturalist will guide participants aboard the Blue Heron pontoon.
AUGUST 10
— Ruby and Donovan will perform for Totally Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. at 10th Avenue School Park in Fulton. Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Glazey Daze Donuts, Holly's Hot Dogs and the C3 Taco Truck will sell from their food trucks in the park.
— Clinton County Conservation will teach children how to fish during Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park west of Clinton. Call 563-847-7202 with any questions.
AUGUST 11
