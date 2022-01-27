JAN. 29
• Grow Clinton County is sponsoring legislative informational coffees with area legislators. There will be two sessions – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt.
In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98. The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.
JAN. 30
• St. Paul Lutheran Church's monthly community meal, 5:30 p.m., outside pickup only. St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at 715 S. Third St, Clinton. The menu includes ham and potato casserole, corn, fruit salad, dessert, and a drink. Visit the church's website at http://www.saintpaulclinton.org to RSVP, or call the church at 242-1402 before noon Sunday.
FEB. 2
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20 a.m., Dr. Teresa Pangan with Unity Point Health will talk about making better food choices and why it is difficult to say no to ultra-processed food.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. A Chinese buffet and assorted desserts are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
FEB. 3
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. The menu will be lasagna and roast pork.
FEB. 4
• Owl Prowl, 6 p.m., Prairie Creek Recreation Area. An owl prowl is when participants go out into the woods at night and call for owls in hopes that they call back. Mid-winter is a good time to hear owls calling because some species are establishing territory for mating. Meet at the Prairie Creek pavilion ,1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa, at 6 p.m. Come dressed for the weather. To register, call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com
FEB. 5
• The ninth annual Quilts of Valor National Sew Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keeping You Sewing Fabric Shop in Clinton. Register at Keeping You Sewing by calling 242-6135 as space is limited.
• Clinton Community College will host the 41st Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile run Feb. 5. Proceeds from the race benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Registration is available at www.eicc.edu/brrry or stop in to CCC, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, to pick up a form. There will be no race-day registration due to CDC guidelines that prevent large gatherings in Clinton Community College. Anyone interested in volunteering for the B-rrry Scurry is encouraged to contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001.
• Midwest Pets for Life hosts Rock Star Bingo, animals and pets edition, 4 to 8 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Bring your own beverage and bring the kids. Snacks and popcorn are available for a donation. Play all night for $20. Reserve a seat today by finding Rock Star B-I-N-G-O on EventBrite.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.
FEB. 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Music will be provided by Elizabeth and Paul Hopkins. Speaker Bobbie Furr of Coal Valley, Illinois will present “Love Starved-Love Satisfied”. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Feb. 4. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The program titled “North Carolina Cultural Exchange” will feature a team of de Immigrant Millers, Educators and Friends of the Windmill who traveled to Raleigh/Durham North Carolina to exchange ideas and learn about the area and learn some of their best practices while sharing the best of Fulton with their team. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
FEB. 12
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. This special fund-raising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. The social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $20 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 5, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S 21st St. Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FEB. 19
• A Symphonic Menagerie. Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert for families of music lovers, young musicians, and potential musicians at 2 p.m. in the Morrison High School Auditorium in Morrison, Illinois. The program will include the overture to the opera The Thieving Magpie, Flight of the Bumblebee, The Waltzing Cat, Waltz from Swan Lake, and the entire Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals. The program will also feature student cellist Keegan Roddy as soloist, chosen from the annual Young Artist Auditions. Students admitted free. Adult tickets at the door.