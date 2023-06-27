To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JUNE 29
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
• Clinton County Conservationists Community Paddle Craft Event, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche. You will have an opportunity to try out all of Conservation's paddle craft (kayaks, paddle boards, canoes and the new pedal boats) along with a meet and greet with some Clinton County Conservation staff and volunteers. The event is free.
• 3 on the Tree performs at Music on the Avenue, 6 to 8 p.m., on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
JUNE 30
• Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July, Eden Valley Nature Center open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A naturalist will be there to give you a hands-on experience with the animals and while you are there get wet in the creek, hike among the sinkholes and towering limestone bluffs, climb up the lookout tower or traverse a fun suspension bridge. Eden Valley is located 2 miles south of Baldwin, off County Road Y32.
JULY 1
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, Christmas in July, Eden Valley, Walnut Grove and Sherman Park, decorating campsites in the Christmas-fashion. Weather permitting, there will be a movie played at Eden Valley Campground at dusk.
• Basic Embroidery. Lyons Branch Library, 105 Main Ave., Clinton, 11:00 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355 or register online.
• #52Stories. Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories and photos. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
JULY 2
• Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team, 6 p.m., Heritage Days, south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Alleluia Quartet the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be moved indoors if there is a threat of bad weather. A free-will offering will be taken.
JULY 4
• Clinton's Fourth of July festival, Riverview Park. This year, the festival will begin with a Wiffle ball tournament at 8 a.m., a volleyball tournament at 9 a.m., and a bags tournament at 10:30 a.m. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. and carnival rides will begin at noon. The parade will begin traveling along the riverfront at 1 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Carter Jargo at 2 p.m., after which, at 2:15 p.m., there will be a petting zoo, carnival games, kiddie tractor races by the Riverview Bandshell and live music by Down 24. Iowa independent professional wrestling company Central Empire Wrestling matches will start at 4:30 p.m., bringing the festival to an end at 6 p.m. A Clinton LumberKing game starts at 6:30 with fireworks to follow at the end of the LumberKings game.
JULY 5
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Crochet & Knit Club. Lyons Branch Library, 5-6 p.m. Bring your current crochet or knitting project and join other yarn lovers for a fun and social gathering while you work on your projects. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register through our online calendar.
• Berry Bright Pigments, 7 p.m., Sherman Park. For the WILDNESS Art Project, we are looking for berries for pigments! We suggest wearing pants, long-sleeved shirt and gloves, along with bug spray. If you would like to be the first to know about pop-up events and to be a part of this process, from collecting to making art, send a text to naturalist Jess at 563-212-0955. Registration is not required but appreciated. Sherman Park is located southwest of Calamus at 2776 160th Ave, Calamus. The event is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JULY 6
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Call 259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the 24-passenger pontoon boat, the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser!
JULY 8
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.