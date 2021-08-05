AUGUST 6
• Phat Mike and the Bartenders will perform for Finally Friday at Riverview Bandshell from 6-9 p.m. Food and drinks will be sold on site. Coolers are not allowed. Listeners should provide their own seating. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
• The City of Fulton Police Department hosts National Night Out from 5-10 p.m. at Drives Park, 1300 Park Drive in Fulton. Admission is the donation of non-perishable food items or $1 for the Fulton Food Pantry. National Night Out celebrates law enforcement and emergency workers. Fulton’s event will feature police, fire and emergency services vehicles, the Med Force helicopter, fitness competitions, bounce houses and games, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s K9s , music by Party Times DJ Service, the movie “Zootopia” and the Illinois National Guard Obstacle Course and Rock Climbing Wall.
• Children are invited to Feed the Elephants at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with paid admission to the museum. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Clinton County Conservation will host Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. This is a time when children an play in nature, making up their own stories. At times, someone will read a story or lead a planned activity. The event is youth-led and facilitated by a naturalist.
• The Whiteside County Mobile Unit will be at Drives Park in Fulton, Illinois from 5-7 p.m. to provide the Pfizer vaccine to anyone at least 12 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
• River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
AUGUST 7
• Children will make lemon volcanoes during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center from 3-4 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• TempAssociates hosts a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Suite B in Clinton. Positions are available in Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt and Maquoketa in Iowa and in Fulton, Morrison, Savanna and Thomson in Illinois.
• The Camanche Historical Museum and Genealogy Office will host a free open house for the public, with free ice cream, cookies and brownies from 1-4 p.m.. The museum is located at 1307 South Washington Blvd. Stop in and view some of the great historic displays that highlight Comanche’s past history.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform “Constellations” at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 8
• Spring Valley Reformed Church will host local musicians and a guest performer on its outdoor stage. Following the 6 p.m. sermon, local talent and Mark Green, formerly of the Forgiven Quartet, will sing. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton. A free-will offering will be taken.
• Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Good Morning Cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. A naturalist will guide participants aboard the Blue Heron pontoon.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform “Constellations” at 3 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at 2 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 10
• Ruby and Donovan will perform for Totally Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. at 10th Avenue School Park in Fulton. Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Glazey Daze Donuts, Holly’s Hot Dogs and the C3 Taco Truck will sell from their food trucks in the park.
• Clinton County Conservation will teach children how to fish during Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park west of Clinton. Call 563-847-7202 with any questions.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 11
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform “Constellations” at 3 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 12
• Bowman, Pickney and Evans will perform at Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform “Constellations” at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 13
• Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform “Constellations” at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes Mikayla Rose and the Browns to its outdoor stage beginning at 5:45 p.m. A free will offering will be taken. The Browns are from Le Mars and have been touring the United States since the group began 20 years ago. This weekend is also the 50th Anniversary of Spring Valley Outdoor Worship.
AUGUST 14
Clinton County Master Gardeners will host a Monarch Celebration Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will be at the County Fairgrounds Auditorium and in the Master Gardener Outdoor Living Classroom gardens. Children’s activities include monarch egg and caterpillar searches, a scavenger hunt, craft projects and live exhibits.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform “Constellations” at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “The Robber Bridegroom” at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Bridegroom” is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
