MARCH 26
• The Icicle Bicycle 2022 ride will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 28-mile ride will begin at Happy Joe’s in Clinton and go to Thomson, Illinois. Riders will stop at Casey’s for snacks and refreshments and then head back to Clinton where they will enjoy a Little Joe pizza or pasta at Happy Joe’s and have a chance to win door prizes. The registration fee before March 10 is $20; after that date the registration fee is $25. Early registration forms are available at Icicle Bicycle 2022 on Facebook or you may register the day of the event. For more information call or text Mary Rupp at (563) 249-9008 or email maryrupp@mchsi.com. The event is sponsored by the Riverbend Bicycle Club.
MARCH 27
• The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will host its 34th annual omelet breakfast fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The omelet breakfast is curbside pickup only this year, and meals must be ordered in advance. To order meals, call the Discovery Center at (563) 243-3600. Meals are $12 for adults and teens, and $6 for children 12 and younger.
MARCH 29
• Prince of Peace Parish will host the second part of its “Peace Soup” Lenten Series at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive. Join us for a simple meal of soup and bread followed by the presentation, “A Visit to the U.S. – Mexican Border.” Guest speakers will be Andy Hardigan, Kent Ferris, Ryan Burchett and Barbara Arland-Fye. This panel will discuss their recent border immersion visit to the U.S. – Mexican border with Bishop Zinkula.
MARCH 30
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature a bake off and Clinton Community College's student art exhibit. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5- 6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library from 5:00- 6:30 p.m. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Smoked turkey on a bun, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, and brownie sundaes are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
MARCH 31
• National Crayon Day. Coloring is known to help with anxiety, encourages relaxation, and is fun. To celebrate this day, the Clinton Public Library will have color pages and crayons available for all age groups near the front desk at the Clinton Public Library Main Floor, the Juvenile Department, and the Lyons Branch Library on March 31. If you don’t have time to color at the library, stop by and pick up a color page to take home.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Shaffer Ridgeway discussing being a black farmer; the presentation is a highly reviewed presentation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 1
• Crafternoon at Clinton Public Library, lower level meeting room. Easter Egg Flower Pot, 3 to 4 p.m. This Easter Egg Flower Pot is simple to make and will be a charming holiday decoration for your home. If you are unable to come to Crafternoon, and if supplies are available, staff will be able to assist with this craft during MakerSpace hours at a later date.
APRIL 3
• The Pam Pray Memorial 4-Mile Run/Fun Walk, 9 a.m., beginning and finishing at Sixth Avenue South and Riverview Drive in Clinton. To register, attend the pre-race check-in/registration at the Clinton Masonic Center at 416 S. First St. from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 3. Those interested can also visit www.getmeregistered.com to sign up, pick up an application at the YWCA at 317 Seventh Ave. South, or call (563) 249-7629 for an application.
APRIL 5
• The DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue will feature Norm Moline of Rock Island, Illinois, who will present “China and the U.S.: Understanding China through a Comparative Lens.” Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Masks are not required but are recommended.
APRIL 6
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
APRIL 7
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Richard Tyler discussing barns, which is one of the biggest hits from all the past speaker series, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 8
• The 2022 Clinton High School Hall of Honor Class induction ceremony will be April 8. The public is welcome to attend the luncheon and induction speeches starting at 11:30 a.m. CHS culinary students will prepare and serve the meal. The link for the meal is https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bCamcAzrNw8e5EKPZE-J6Fi5Gi8u0DYYWTYxnSkS5xA/edit?usp=sharing. Reservations can be made by contacting Deb Deters at 243-9600. Meal cost is $14 per person.
APRIL 13
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
APRIL 14
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Iowa Agriculture Director Mike Naig will attend to discuss the state of agriculture in Iowa, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 20
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
April 21
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Margo Hansen will talk about life on a farm, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 23
• Citizens First Bank will provide free personal document shredding to the community from 9-11 a.m. at Citizens First Bank’s office, 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Event organizers request that participants enter the Citizens First Bank parking lot from Lincoln Way for ease of traffic flow.
• The River Arts Center’s current exhibit features the art of Erin Weirup of DeWitt and J. R. Beswick of East Moline, Illinois as well as hand-carved duck decoys by Mickey Edwards, wood burning by Vern Larson and carved wooden swans by John Jorgensen, all of Clinton. This exhibit, displayed in the gallery and in the front window, will be open through April 23. A reception for the artists will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton, and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m., or by appointment for meetings or groups by calling 243-3300.
APRIL 27
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
APRIL 28
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: the theme will be Practical Farmers, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.