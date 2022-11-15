To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
NOV. 16
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Push the Pause Button: Support for Caregivers at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 10-11 a.m. This free workshop will offer support information for cancer caregivers. We will discuss the common worries and concerns, role changes, and the benefits of care-giving. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on their experience, hear from others like them, and learn practical strategies to cope and bolster their own well-being. Featuring Vincente Solis, MSW, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. To register, or for questions, visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504. RSVP is required.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be served at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, tossed salad and dressing, rolls, apples and dip.
NOV. 18
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
NOV. 19
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. Share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. The group will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. Please bring “a recipe you have tweaked and made your own”. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• Prairie Pastures/Soaring Eagle Dog Park will host its annual Pet Pictures at the Soaring Eagle Nature Barn, 3923 N. Third St., Clinton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per sitting, and weather permitting, outdoor sittings will be available. The photographer will e-mail all pictures directly to those participating, and they can select their own poses. All profits will go directly to the dog park. Call Judy at (563) 249-4132 for an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted if time allows.
NOV. 20
• The seventh annual Clinton Bowling Association craft and vendor show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Triple Play 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. There will be shopping, handmade crafts, a bake sale and raffles to support Junior Bowling.
• “The Mississippi River: Fulton’s closest neighbor”, will be the topic of a presentation at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum. The program begins at 2 p.m.; the museum is located at 707 10th Ave. The PowerPoint presentation will cover how the Mississippi River and the City of Fulton have interacted with each other since 1835.
NOV. 21
• “Messiah” Rehearsals begin in the Great Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South. Scores will be provided for those who need them; singers who have their own scores are invited to use them if they wish. Rehearsals will be held on subsequent Mondays until the performance, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, in Clinton.
NOV. 22
• Toddler Time. Every, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library. Similar to baby dance time but for 2-3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
NOV. 23
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
NOV. 26
• Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 each when a table for 10 people is purchased. Individual tickets cost $30. Each ticket will include hors d’oeuvres by Creative Catering Caravan and the show. A cash bar will be available. Concert-goers must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
NOV. 30
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth Street, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
DEC. 2
• Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a virtual auction for various items, including gift baskets and gift cards on Facebook beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 until Dec. 3. A live silent auction and brunch also will be Dec. 4 in Zion’s dining room from 10-11:30 a.m. All proceeds from both events will be donated to Information and Referral Service.