APRIL 22
• First Central State Bank shred event at First Central State Bank locations. Shredding will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in Goose Lake and from noon to 2 p.m. in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location.
• Vermicomposting, 10:30 a.m., Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. There is nothing better than seeing and hearing kids dig in the red worm bin and discover all the things it eats. Kids will get the their hands dirty with Noelle Steines, Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen, and her mother, Naturalist, Jessica Steines. With this activity, families will get to see how to set up a bin and take some compost home to give their house plants a nutritious snack.
• Earth Day Walk. 6 p.m., Eden Valley Refuge, 1415 50th Ave, Baldwin. Participants will meet at the Nature Center for refreshments then check out the wildflowers and other early spring forest activity in the refuge on an easy stroll through the woods along Bear Creek. Clinton County Conservation is hosting this event.
APRIL 23
• Citizens First Bank will provide free personal document shredding to the community from 9-11 a.m. at Citizens First Bank’s office, 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Event organizers request that participants enter the Citizens First Bank parking lot from Lincoln Way for ease of traffic flow.
APRIL 24
• The Spring Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free. Parking is also free. For buyers wanting to get an early start, early-bird shoppers are welcome between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person. The Clinton County Fairgrounds are located at 328 E. Eighth St.
• Morrison’s Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, genealogy program featuring Carolyn Aiken. Doors open at 1 p.m.; the program begins promptly at 1:30. The building is accessible to all from the ramp at the back entrance. Light refreshments will be served.
• RiverChor Spring Concert “The Language of Love”, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
• Considine Holiday Gallery, 201 10th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, 2-4 p.m., vintage Easter tradition shown in many displays. Cost is $5 for adults; children get in free with parents.
APRIL 25
• Cooking with Herbs, 5:30 p.m., York Township Public Library, Thomson, Illinois. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a lesson on herbs. Learn the basics about herbs and create some herbal desserts. To register for this program, contact the Thomson library at (815) 259-2480.
APRIL 27
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Gilda’s Club Aromatherapy Workshop & Info Session, 10-11 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Learn about the services that Gilda’s Club Quad Cities offers and how to make a fun aromatherapy spray from essential oils. All supplies will be provided. RSVP is required. For more details and registration, call (563) 326-7504.
• Elementary school-age programming: Pioneer Living, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library on Main Avenue, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with our group.
APRIL 28
• The Whiteside Forum will host Professor Larry J. Weber of the University of Iowa at 6:30 p.m., Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. Weber is a co-founder of the Iowa Flood Center and will speak to attendees about “Water Quality and Quantity Issues in the Midwest.” The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period. All Forum events are free and open to the public.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: the theme will be Practical Farmers, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 29
• Device Advice: Technology giving you trouble? Drop into Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
APRIL 30
• The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, and Camanche Police Department are hosting two drive-through medication and vape take-back locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be located at the Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse Parking Lot at 241 Seventh Ave.North, Clinton, and the Camanche Police Department, 819 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
• Spring Refuge Float, 1 p.m., Rock Creek, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Paddle the quiet backwaters of the big river in the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge. Bring water and a snack. Call (563) 357-0759 to register. Clinton County Conservation is hosting this event.
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Do you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people? If so, please join others at the Lyons Branch Library to share some of your family recipes, whether new or old, and also share a story about the recipe. Everyone who joins this 9-month program will be creating a cookbook together for the Clinton Public Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. For our first meeting, please bring a recipe, instructions, and a food related story for “comfort food”. Comfort food is nostalgic and provides a sense of well-being. If you have any questions, please call (563) 242-5355.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra will close its 68th concert season with a concert featuring violinist Naha Greenholtz, concertmaster of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. She will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 with the orchestra. In addition, the orchestra will perform the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Admission is by season ticket, or by individual concert ticket available at the door. Adult admission is $20 for adults, and students are admitted free of charge. Additional information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
MAY 3
• Megan Peavey Skeffington of Clifton Park, N.Y., will present “Adventures in Africa,” featuring South Africa and Zimbabwe at the DeWitt Noon Lions Cub travelogue. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt.
MAY 5
• Lyons Art & Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
MAY 6
• Dutch Days in downtown Fulton, Illinois.
MAY 7
• Dutch Days in downtown, Fulton, Illinois. Start off Dutch Days weekend on the right foot by joining the runners/walkers and heading to KT3. Gather your family, friends, or co-workers for a 5K run or 2-mile walk. The 1/4-mile fun run for kids starts at 8 a.m. The run/walk starts at 8:15 a.m. Registration forms are available at KT3 or register online at GetMeRegistered.com/DutchDays5k.
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Illinois. The club’s favorite spring hike on the challenging trails of Palisades State Park offers outstanding views of the Mississippi River from high limestone bluffs. The wood fire will be crackling for those who would like to roast hot dogs, brats, or s’mores. Bring a dish to share along with your tableware and cup to take part in a potluck after the invigorating hike. The park is located on Illinois 84, 2 miles north of Savanna, Illinois. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
MAY 11
• Elementary school-age programming: Simple Circuits with Putnam’s Little Bits, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
MAY 14
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Village Cooperative Open House, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1160-14th Ave. N.W Clinton. Masks required unless fully vaccinated.
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Bear River Recreation Trail, Preston. This crushed limestone scenic trail is located along the Maquoketa River in Jackson County and crosses Deep Creek. Most of the trail is located on the abandoned Chicago Milwaukee Railroad line. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
MAY 15
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Tadpole hunt, 2 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. Attendees will head out to the frog ponds and marsh at the Hurstville Interpretive Center to see which amphibian species have laid eggs and have tadpoles in the water. Nets, buckets and ID assistance will be available to people of all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress to get muddy and wet as we wade in the water. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance for all programs. Register by calling (563) 652-3783 or email jmeyer@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. Programs are free of charge unless otherwise noted. Donations are accepted.
MAY 21
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illinois City, Illinois. Join the club for the annual John Hauberg Memorial Hike as they pay tribute to Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. A potluck will follow the hike. Bring your own table service, beverage cup, and a dish to share. Drinks will be provided. Watch for HIKE signs. Bring your own water for the hike.
MAY 25
• Elementary school-age programming: Invertebrates, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
MAY 28
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Rock Falls Centennial Park, Rock Falls, Illinois. Hikers will be hiking on the Canal path, which includes a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. Bring your own water and snack.
JUNE 1
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 8
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 25
• Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort’s banquet hall. The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Bowman, Pickney and Evans. Members of the class are asked to provide their updated contact information by emailing clintonhighschoolclassof1977@gmail.com. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
JUNE 29
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.
JULY 13
• Elementary school-age programming: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 27
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.