SEPTEMBER 15
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church. Matt Parbs, author of “Hidden History of Clinton,” will speak. Kim Rentz will talk about Quilt the Town, an October event that the guild will participate in. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend the meeting. Sanitizing and social distancing procedures will be in place.
SEPTEMBER 17
— Jammin’ in the Canyon welcomes residents to Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois from 6:30-8 p.m. Pickers may arrive and set up at 6 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music includes bluegrass, country, folk, blues and rock and roll. Listeners should bring lawn chairs, bug spray and refreshments. Parking is limited due to derecho damage. A shuttle will run from a parking lot to the canyon. Call Jim Perron at 563-357-3314 with questions.
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber & Development host a a candidate forum from 7-9 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Masks and social distancing are required.
— The Clinton Peace Coalition will march for peace from 5-5:45 p.m. Marchers will gather at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Auditorium at 817 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton where they will hear music from the CHS A Cappella Choir and a message of peace before releasing Monarch butterflies. Masks are required. Social distancing will be enforced.
SEPTEMBER 18
— Children can make squirty chalk during Funtime Friday at the Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. Participants will be socially distanced. No snack will be provided. The activity is free with a paid admission to the Children's Center at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
SEPTEMBER 19
— The Discovery Center will host Creation Station from 2:30-4 p.m. Children will create using found objects, upcycling everyday items into unique treasures. Project ideas will be supplied. The Saturday Special program requires no advance registration and is free with regular museum admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Midwest Pets for Life will raise money at the Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton, from 1-5 p.m. Raffles, a silent auction, food and beverages will be available. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the Midwest Pets for Life surgical center.
— A Carry Concealed Class is set for 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Cost is $50, cash or check only. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
— Williams vs. Horn Extreme Challenge Boxing starts at Wild Rose Casino at 3 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Wild Rose Casino Iowa Store and online at Nitrotickets.com.
SEPTEMBER 20
— Wild Rose Casino hosts classic car and bike show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. The family-friendly event will include music, food, a silent auction, a pin-up girl pageant and door prizes.
SEPTEMBER 21
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. From 5-7 p.m. a portion of proceeds from the sale of pizzas will go to L'Arche, an organization that helps people with disabilities. Pick-up and delivery are available. Call 563-242-3333 to order.
SEPTEMBER 22
— Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation will conduct a guided walk through remnant and reconstructed prairie at 6 p.m. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Wear good walking shoes, long pants, and dress for the weather. Practice social distancing while participating. Registration is required. Call Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register. The Hamilton Prairie is located northeast of Maquoketa across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. Travel one mile north of Maquoketa on Highway 62, turn right (east) on 35th Street, turn left (north) on 288th Ave., and travel 1/4 mile to the gate.
— Clinton community leaders and the University of Iowa College of Public Health will have a communitywide forum about improving employee and family health from 7:30-9 a.m. The event will take place virtually. To attend, register for the Zoom meeting at this site: https://www.public-health.uiowa.edu/bln-community-forum-registration/.
SEPTEMBER 24
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company will host a Candidate Forum at at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St. in DeWitt, at 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 26
— Children can learn the basics of balloon twisting from Sheryl Huizenga of Fulton during the Discovery Center's Saturday Special program from 2:30-4 p.m. Children and adults will be introduced to the skill of making balloon art. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Shred papers to prevent identity theft during a free shred event at 1404 14th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. Hosted by Central Bank of Illinois, the event will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the branch.