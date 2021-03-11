MARCH 12
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— The Sisters of St. Francis Franciscan Peace Center will show the movie "Starved: Our Food Insecurity Crisis" via Zoom at 3 p.m. The 30-minute film will be followed by a group discussion. This documentary examines food insecurity — as a societal problem, identifying the causes and exploring the many ways in which the government, non-profits, farmers, and individuals are working to bring nutritious meals to the tables of those who need them. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5NNp2kIBT_OwNlnGu7QqGQ to register.
— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S, is open 1-4 p.m.
— Children will enjoy music and movement during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MARCH 13
— The Eastern Iowa Wild Turkey Federation Banquet is set for 5 p.m. in Goose Lake. Call Mike House at 563-357-9251 for more information.
— A Sustainable Lawn program will be at the Wapsi Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about eco-friendly approaches that can make your lawn look great. Space is limited and registration is required by calling (563) 328-3286
— Children will enjoy music and movement during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will learn to code their names in binary during Saturday Special from 3-4 p.m. at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. They'll learn the math number language that computer scientists use. The event is free with a paid admission to the children's museum.
MARCH 16
— The River Cities Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. Deb Christopher will share the COVID quilt pattern project, and Becky Koster will share how to add a flange to a quilt. Members will share their projects. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend. Sanitary measures will be in place.
— The Nature Gallery at Rock Creek Park is open from 2-5 p.m.
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will donate 20% of every sale between 5 and 7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Deliver and curbside pickup are available.
MARCH 17
— Nature Barn Science Club will meet at 10 a.m. at Soaring Eagle Nature Center outside Eagle Point Park. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
MARCH 18
MARCH 19
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— Rock Creek Science Club will meet at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
MARCH 20
— The Masonic Center, 416 S. First St., is the site of an American Legion Meet-and-Greet from 3-5 p.m. A short program will be presented at 4 p.m. Light snacks and drinks will be available. The event celebrates 100 years of the American Legion in Clinton.
MARCH 21
— The Discovery Center’s will host its 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries. Meals will be delivered to customers in their cars in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center. The cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children ages three to 12. The meal is free to children aged two and younger. Call 563-243-3600 to order. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
MARCH 24
MARCH 25
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Moon Hike beginning at 6:30 p.m. A naturalist will guide the hike along the backwater trail while participants enjoy the rising moon and other sights, sounds and sensations of a winter evening. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
