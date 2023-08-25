AUG. 24
The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
AUG. 25
FunTime Friday at the Discovery Center. Miss Sarah’s Monarchs. Become Citizen Scientists and help us tag butterflies for Monarch Watch. All ages welcome. No registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
Tribute to Tony Bennett, presented by the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center at 406 Main St. Hosted by Amy Morfey, the show features performances by Gloria Miner and Matt Atherton with special guest Dave Yin. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
AUG. 26
Family Movie Nights. Tangled at Lyons Four Square Park. 6 p.m. An outdoor movie, with fun activities and food trucks.
FunTime Saturday at the Discovery Center. Miss Sarah’s Monarchs. Become Citizen Scientists and help us tag butterflies for Monarch Watch. All ages are welcome to attend. No registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
Paint It Back Street Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the former Toyota building on Main Avenue in the Lyons District where the public can meet the mural artists. Live music from 7 to 10 p.m. by The Stockwells. Local food vendors will be on site, but BYOB and lawn chairs.
Scooter’s Coffee celebrates National Dog Day with free pumpkin spice Pup Cups made of all dog-friendly ingredients. The first 15 canine customers to visit each store will receive a bandanna as well. The Scooter’s Coffee location at 338 Eighth Ave. South is open Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton County Democrats Calamus-Wheatland Community Fun Days Parade meets at the old highway in front of Wheatland Manor. Parade begins 11 a.m.
AUG. 27
General Ulysses S. Grant will address the public at the City of Morrison Community Room, inside Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. There is no fee to attend. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the General’s talk begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Bob Buman presents a first-person interpretation that will cover Grant’s life from birth to death. He includes 19th century American history in the Galena, area; Grant’s role in the Civil War; his prestigious, final military rank; life as the 18th president; and a a question-and-answer session.
Bow Wow Luau at the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 First St. from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $10 per dog and handler or $15 per dog and family. Dogs must be at least four months old, up-to-date on shots, and well-socialized. Bring your own towels. Dog waste bags and receptacles will be provided.
AUG. 29
Summer Beach Reads Book Club. Main Branch Library. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid and make new friends in the process. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library. If you plan to attend, call 242-8441.
Clinton WaTanYe group’s regular monthly dinner meeting at Sarah Harding Home, 308 South Bluff Blvd. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting will follow dinner. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation may call (563) 249-4795.
AUG. 30
August Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Jeff Selingo, 1 p.m. New York Times Bestselling Author of “There is Life After College” and “College (Un)Bound”.
Lyons Reads Book Club. Dunkin’ Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., 5-6:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m.,, join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities. Kids and grown-ups accepted. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.