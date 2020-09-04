SEPTEMBER 5
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
— The Stockwells will perform at NelsonCorp Field at 7 p.m. The entry gate located on Sixth Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 6 p.m. The concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to use on the grass-bermed area.
SEPTEMBER 6
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, in Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Bontragers to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. This is the last concert of the season. A free will offering will be taken.
— Clinton County Democrats will host a socially distanced ice cream social at 11 a.m. in Clinton Park at Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South. Candidates meet with small groups. Voter registration and absentee ballot request forms will be available. Face coverings are required.
SEPTEMBER 8
— The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold a virtual Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Lori Freudenberg or call 242-7611 to get information for the Zoom meeting.
SEPTEMBER 9
SEPTEMBER 10
— “From Fear to Faith” is the theme that worldwide Unity churches will focus on for their annual World Day of Prayer, which will be observed at Unity of Clinton, 562 Fifth Ave. South from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All denominations are welcome; participants can arrive and leave any time they choose. A candle will be lit and a prayer will be said at the top of each hour, and a Reflection Question will be read. The remainder of the hour will be spent in quiet contemplation and meditation. The 2020 World Day of Prayer Affirmation is: "Standing in Truth, I move from fear to faith." Prayer requests will be available; all prayer requests will be confidential and prayed over daily by the Unity Center of Clinton Prayer team, then sent to Silent Unity Prayer Team at Unity Headquarters, Unity Village, Kansas at the end of the month for an additional 30 days.
SEPTEMBER 19
— Midwest Pets for Life will have a benefit at Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton from 1-5 p.m. The benefit will include raffles, a silent auction and food vendors.