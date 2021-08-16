AUGUST 17
— The DeWitt Community Hospital Auxiliary Annual Blood Drive will be held from 2:30-6 p.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-747-5401. Wearing a mask is optional, but encouraged.
— The Summer Concert Series Tunes In Town will be held in Lincoln Park band shelter at Sixth Avenue and 11th Street in DeWitt. Food vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m. The band Vital Signs will play from 6-9 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is free, but tips will be collected to pay the band.
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will give 20% of its sales from 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online of call 563-242-3333.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park. The free event is open to the public. Call 563-847-7202 with questions.
AUGUST 18
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. The club is a relaxed gathering of people who have conversations about books and authors. Participants read their own books and discuss them with the group. The meeting will be held at Cake Fantasies by Ashley, 501 S. 2nd Street, Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for August.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
AUGUST 19
— The Blue60 Band will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. The inimitable Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain’t Misbehavin’ evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call the Eco Center at 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat on the free cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sturgeon Moon Float at 9 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The group will drift lazily in the water under the waxing gibbous moon. Participants may come and go as they please. Paddling equipment will be provided free. The canoe will be lighted, and participants must wear personal floatation devices while in the water.
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S.. First St. in Clinton, will have Supper in a Sack beginning at 4 p.m. until food is gone. The meals include beef burger sandwiches and cost $5. The event will raise money for the museum.
AUGUST 20
— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The cleanup will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m.
— Children will join Director Sarah Lind and her beautiful monarch butterflies at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center's Funtime Friday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
AUGUST 21
— The Delmar Lions will host a tractor ride to raise money for the non-profit organization. The tour leaves Delmar Park at 9 a.m. and makes its way to Goose Lake for a morning stop. Drivers will continue to McCausland where The Lucky Frog Bar and Grill will serve pulled-pork dinners. During the afternoon, the tractors will stop in DeWitt before finishing the trip at Delmar Park about 4 p.m. The cost to ride in the tractor tour is $25 per tractor. The lunch in McCausland will cost an addition $10.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
— Children will join Director Sarah Lind and her beautiful monarch butterflies at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center's Funtime Saturday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Saturday Special at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center features Monarch Magic. Children will learn about the butterflies from 2-3 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m. A Naturalist will be there to conduct Live Animal Encounters with visitors.