OCT. 6
— The American Countess, little sister to the American Queen, will visit Clinton between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Building Better Birders Eco Cruises at 7 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. World-class birder Kelly McKay will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a star walk at 6:30 p.m. at McAndrews Wildlife Area. Participants should meet at the parking lot and shuttle to the open hilltops. Call 563-357-0759 for more info and registration.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
OCT. 7
— Clinton High School's Synergy, a science, technology, engineering and math program, will host an open house and ribbon cutting at its headquarters, 215 Sixth Ave. S., Suite 20, in Clinton. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include a light lunch.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— From 3:30-6:30 pm at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, the Morrison Chamber of Commerce will host a Fall Pop-Up Market. The NorthSide BarbaQ Food Truck will be on site and the Third Wheel will provide music from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More than 25 vendors have signed up for the market.
OCT. 8
— The annual trivia night fundraiser for Clinton Humane Society begins at 7 p.m. at Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincoln Way. Registration will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. Call Jen Gerdes at 563-249-5696 to reserve a table. Teams of 8 cost $10 per person. Participants should bring snacks and treats for their tables. A full bar will be available.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center visits the book "Where the Wild Things Are." The program begins at 10:30 a.m.
OCT. 9
— Temp Associates will have a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Ste. B, ini Clinton. Available jobs include those for packers, warehouse workers, receptionists, production workers, para-educators, before- and after-school aids and machine operators.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center visits the book "Where the Wild Things Are." The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The Saturday Special, from 2-3 p.m., continues the Wild Thing theme, asking children, "Would you go to a dessert island, a cotton candy mountain, a swimming pool made of spaghetti?"
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events with a chainsaw artist from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Random Tanner will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
OCT. 10
— People of all ages and geocaching skill levels are welcome to join an afternoon of hiking and exploring at Prairie Creek while trying to find the geocaches. Geocachers will meet at the park pavilion, 1215 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa, at 2 p.m. GPS units will be provided, or searchers can download the app on their smart devices. This is a free, family friendly event. Contact Jackson County Conservation for more information at 563-652-3783 or jen@jacksonccb.com.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events with a chainsaw artist from 1-4 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
OCT. 11
— Jackson County Conservation invites residents to participate in the remnant hill prairie survey. Join naturalist Tony Vorwald at 10 a.m. to document and learn about the native prairie plants found at Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area’s remnant prairie in order to better preserve and restore this rare piece of Iowa’s natural heritage. Following the survey, invasive species will be removed. Contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com for information. Buzzard Ridge Access is located at 30th Ave. in Baldwin.
OCT. 12
— The Showboat Spotlight Spectacular will raise money for Clinton Area Showboat Theatre at Vista Grande, 2141 17th Street NW in Clinton. Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes pork loin, seafood and chicken. The silent auction takes place from 5-8 p.m., and the live auction is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost to attend is $40.
OCT. 13
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a walk-in vaccination and microchip clinic from 1-5 p.m. while supplies last. Services offered include rabies vaccinations for $16, nail trims for $12 and microchipping for $15. Cats must arrive in clean crates or pet carriers, and dogs must be properly leased or in clean carriers. Veterinary services will be provided by Dr. Ashley Wegmann.
— Alzheimer's Association caregiver support group will meet at the Lyons Train Depot, 56 25th Ave. N. in Clinton, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Caregivers, family and friends of Alzheimer's patients will exchange practical information, talk through issues and ways of coping and share feelings and concerns. Register by contacting Megan Pedersen at 563-293-8058 or at mepedersen@alz.org. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
OCT. 15
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from noon to 6 p.m.
OCT. 16
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will give away pumpkins from noon to 3 p.m. In the drive-through event, each child who visits will receive one pumpkin wile supplies last. Pumpkins have been donated by McGinnis Melons in Thomson, Illinois.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from 8 a.m. to noon.
OCT. 17
— The Bill Gardner Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Serving ends at 1 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Cost is $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults. Children from the ages of 5 to 12 eat for $5 Children under the age of 4 will be admitted free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
OCT. 18
— Iowa native Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her book "The Civilian Conservation Corps in Southeast Iowa" at the Wheatland Library at 11 a.m. She will be at the DeWitt Library at 4 p.m. to speak about "Prohibition in Iowa." She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
OCT. 20
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
OCT. 22
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
OCT. 23
— Scott for Tots kicks off its holiday toy drive with a party at Ray's Time Out from noon to 5 p.m. The bands 3 On the Tree, Brooke Byam and The Daymakers and Second Chance Band will provide music. Admission will be a $10 donation plus one toy per person or $15 plus one toy per couple. Ray's Time Out is located at 1815 Manufacturing Dr. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Trick or Treat at the Airport is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. at Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St.
OCT. 27
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. 4th Street, Clinton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
OCT. 29
— The Boo Bash fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Clinton is set for 5-9 p.m. at Vista Grande.
OCT. 30
— Old School Band will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 9 p.m. for one night only. The night includes costume and dance contests. Interactive prop bags will be available for purchase as will snacks, drinks and light-up novelties. The movie is rated R; children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.