To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MAY 4
• Lyons Art and Wine Walk, 5-8 p.m. Follow the map through the Lyons neighborhood to hit all the designated stops on this walk along Main Avenue and side streets in Clinton. Enjoy all types of art, drinks samples, musical entertainment, several dining options, and shopping throughout the evening. This event is free to attend.
MAY 5
• Dutch Days kick-off party at the Fulton windmill, 6-9 p.m. Live music from the Stockwells, illuminated yard games for all ages, and a beer garden. Sponsored by the Fulton Fun Crew.
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
MAY 6
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
• #52Stories. Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories and photos. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
MAY 7
• Composting 101. Learn more about composting at home and how to get started at a workshop at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for home composting and vermicomposting. Program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge, Eagle Point Park, Clinton. Ticket price includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Tickets are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at door. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $5. Children 4 and under eat for free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
MAY 9
• cRead It Before You See It. Clinton Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Join us to discuss this narrative nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann” over light snacks and beverages. This book recounts the mysterious Osage Native American murders that occurred in the 1920s, which led to one of the FBI’s first major investigations. This real story is being adapted into a movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, and Lily Gladstone, among others. It will premiere in May 2023 and then be released more widely in October 2023. If you plan to attend, please give us a call or register through our online calendar. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library.
MAY 10
• Hamilton Tapken Prairie Walk, 10 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Tapken Prairie, 16639 60th Ave., Onslow. East of Iowa 136 along 60th Avenue and 170th Street.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St, Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Don Kinkaid of Bettendorf and non-denominational speaker Amy Jo Wrobel of Ankeny. She will speak on “Small But Mighty – Finding My Voice”. Cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than May 5 for reservations.
• HiSet/ELA Information Night presented by Clinton Community College.
Clinton Public Library, 5-7 p.m. Stop in to learn more about the HiSET and ELA programs offered through Clinton Community College. Free dinner will be provided to all attendees and their kids. Children’s program available during information night.
MAY 11
• Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Why Can’t I Stay Positive? Lyons Branch Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This free program explores depression, grief, and resilience as they relate to cancer. Featuring Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, Program Manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. This program is offered in-person and RSVP is required. All services are offered at no cost. To register for this
program or for questions visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504.
• Spring Paint-Along Artful Party. Clinton Public Library, 6-7:30 p.m. Create a floral painting to welcome spring by attending this paint party. Linda Von Holten, who is a full-time artist and has been inspiring Artful Party events for nearly a decade, will lead and paint along with the participants in this class. To attend this class, individuals must pay $10 at the Main Branch by
Friday, May 5. Individuals can pay with cash or write a check to the Clinton Public Library. Registration is limited to 15 people so sign up as
soon as possible. All supplies are included with your purchase. Please call 242-8441 if you have questions.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation - A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.
MAY 13
• Fulton Plant Sale at Cattail Park Fulton, Illinois. This sale operates solely on donated specimens from area gardens. If you have plants you no longer want or need to split, dig them up and bring them to the Cattail Park just north of Fulton (follow Eighth Avenue out of town toward the Fulton Golf course) on Friday, May 12 from 1-5 p.m. Gardeners will be there to re-package your donations for the sale on the following day. The actual sale will be Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Most plants are priced at $2 and up. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions concerning planting tips and recommended plant care. If you have questions as to digging and splitting plants, contact Jude at 563-249-6115.
MAY 15
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at Janis Harbison’s home, 1020 14th St., DeWitt, at 10 a.m. The group will decorate clay pots with the craft of decoupage. Please bring a pair of scissors. All other materials will be provided. Any questions, call Harbison at (563) 210-2085. Lunch will be provided.