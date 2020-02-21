FEBRUARY 22
• Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
• Information, Referral and Assistance Services will host a casino night at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the IRAS office, 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 23
• During Sunday Afternoons with Miss Jean, from 2-5 p.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, children will learn to juggle and play chess and will build their brains with science, technology, engineering and math and with logic puzzles. The program takes place the second and fourth Sundays of each month and is free with a paid admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• L’Arche Clinton invites residents to a pasta dinner fundraiser at The Tuscany Center, 2417 Cleveland St. in Clinton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information and for tickets, contact L’Arche at 563-249-2569, 715 S. Third St. or pick them up at Clinton Printing Co.
• At 1 p.m., the Clinton History Club and the Clinton High School Synergy Club will host an open house at the Clinton High School Commons. Members will be celebrating 100 years of history at Clinton High School with various displays of memorabilia and historical items related to the past 100 years at the high school. This event was rescheduled from January because of a snow and ice. The public is invited to attend and to display items. The doors open at noon for people displaying items. Tables and chairs will be provided. History students will host tours of the school. Refreshments will be available. Park in the east parking lot and enter through the door into the Commons area.
FEBRUARY 24
• Mentor Clinton County will receive 10% of sales from drive-through and dine-in orders from 5-7 p.m. at Wendy’s in Clinton. Wendy’s is located at 825 N. Second St.
FEBRUARY 25
• The WOC of Chancy Lutheran Church will host a pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, fruit, toppings and beverages. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. The events will feature a gift basket silent auction.
• Visit Clinton, Iowa and Choose Clinton, Iowa are hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration at Eagle Point Lodge from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and includes one food or beverage sample from each vendor. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
FEBRUARY 26
• Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Each club member reads and discusses a book in a relaxed meeting format.
• Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
• The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
• The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have deserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
FEBRUARY 29
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10 a.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
MARCH 4
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Gary Kroeger, former member of Saturday Night Live, at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. General admission is $20. Chamber members pay $15. Order tickets by phone at 563-242-5702 and pick them up at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St.
MARCH 6
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have deserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
MARCH 13
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have deserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.