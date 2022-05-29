MAY 31
• Marcie Siegel of Davenport will conclude the DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2022 travelogue series with a “Dubai Reprise.” Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. No seats are reserved.
JUNE 1
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 2
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities in downtown Clinton.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Brooke Byam.
• DeWitt Wine Walk, 4-7 p.m.
JUNE 3
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Midnight, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
JUNE 4
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra “A Symphonic Affair,” 6 to 9 p.m., Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, 238 Main Ave., Clinton. The social event and benefit for the Symphony includes silent auction items, a lavish appetizer buffet, and delightful entertainment. Admission is $50 per person, or $360 for a table of eight. Reservations required by calling (563) 357-4758, or online at www.clintonsymphony.org.
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
JUNE 4
• Free Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m. to noon, Hurstville Fishing Pond, 63rd Street Maquoketa. Take part in the free fishing weekend by taking a child in your life to Jackson County Conservation’s Free Fishing Clinic. Each spring in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a free fishing weekend where you may fish without a license. This year Iowa’s free fishing weekend is June 3, 4, and 5. All ages are welcome to learn fishing basics at this clinic and head to the pond to see if you can catch some fish. A few lucky youth anglers will take home a door prize. Free event. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will tour Ken Beach's farm at 1 p.m. Consulting Forester Kevin Oetken will be discussing implementation of a Forestry Management Plan and demonstrate several types of tree plantings, TSI methods, invasive control, and wildlife protection. Directions: In Jo Daviess County, on East Morseville Road, 1/2 mile east of Massbach Road. From Stockton, Illinois, take Main Street/Illinois 78 south four miles and turn west onto Morseville Road. Drive approximately 3.25 miles to the Beach farm. As with most NIFA events, this is offered at no charge and is open to the public. NIFA is dedicated to education woodland owners and the public about the benefits of sustainable forest management.
JUNE 5
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 2 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• ABATE of Iowa's 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes, 1 p.m., downtown Fulton, Illinois. Preacher Dan and Father Matthew will officiate. There will be beer garden vendors. All vehicles are welcome. Please bring a canned good to be donated to local food pantries. For more information, call Juls at (563) 249-5681. The event will be held rain or shine.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra's free annual Riverfront Pops Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Brian Dollinger is the conductor. The full 50-piece orchestra plays music from stage and screen, and patriotic selections. Pre-concert activities for children, hosted by the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will begin at 5:30 p.m.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes the Craguns to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. Root beer floats will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. The Craguns are especially recognized by their warm, smooth harmony and strong spiritual emphasis. For more information, contact Randy Venema (815) 499-8843.
JUNE 8
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. Special feature will be Clinton Area Showboat Theatre actors/singers. Speaker Kim Kaufman of Oregon, Illinois will present “Once I Was Blind, But Now I See.” Reservations are due Friday, June 3. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 9
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Hap Hazard.
JUNE 10
• The YWCA 50+ Club's Hike the Dike one-mile poker walk to celebrate Strong and Steady for Life, 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the picnic table just south of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Riverview Drive. As walkers make their way along the Clinton river front, they will collect playing cards at stops along the way. Prizes will be awarded to those walkers with the top three poker hands at the end of the one-mile walk. A short program, “Senior Solutions,” will be given by Jon and Arden Schwenker of IowaIllinois Senior Solutions. Treats will be served during this time. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. There is no cost to participate and all are welcome.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 16
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Down 24.
JUNE 17
• A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. Jackson County Conservation is hosting a BioBlitz event at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Maquoketa, from Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. The public is invited to join naturalists, scientists, and other community members in inventorying the wildlife species at the park. Surveys will include fungi/mushrooms, birds, bats, insects, amphibians, reptiles and more. A schedule of surveys can be found online at JacksonCCB.com and at the Hurstville Interpretive Center’s Facebook page. All surveys will begin at the Prairie Creek Pavilion, 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. Registration is required. Contact the conservation office to sign up to participate in one, two, or more of the wildlife surveys. Call (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov for more information or to register.
JUNE 18
• Second Annual Furry Scurry Event, 1- or 2-mile run/walk with your dog. Proceeds to benefit Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Cost is $25 per person; dogs are free! To secure a T-shirt, registrations must be received by June 8. To register, go to getmeregistered.com/furryscurry
Need a paper registration? Call 242-8743. For more information, contact Colleen at furryscurry22@gmail.com
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 23
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, 3 on the Tree.
JUNE 25
• Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort's banquet hall. The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Bowman, Pickney and Evans. Members of the class are asked to provide their updated contact information by emailing clintonhighschoolclassof1977@gmail.com. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
JUNE 29
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 30
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Crooked Cactus.
JULY 1
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Todd Striley and 42 Romeo, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
JULY 4
• Clinton's Fourth of July Festival in Riverview Park.
JULY 7
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Blue 60.
JULY 8
• Lyons Business $ Professional Association burger cook off.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.
JULY 13
• Elementary school-age programming: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 14
• Lyons Business & Professional Association Night at NelsonCorp Field.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Gray Wolf Band.
JULY 21
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Mizzipi Mud
JULY 27
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 28
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Staff Infection.
AUG. 5
• Finally Friday concert, performance by The Beaux, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
AUG. 6
• One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, will take the stage in the Wild Rose Casino's Oakwood Ballroom on Aug. 6. Tickets will start at $25, tax and convenience fees not included. Tickets are now on sale through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.