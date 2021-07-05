JULY 6
— Morning Birding Cruises begin at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Participants will see the birds of the Mississippi during these two cruises. A guest expert onboard will bring in a variety of birds. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Storytime with Owls begins at 11 a.m. at Wheatland Library. As part of Wheatland-Curtis Library’s Summer Reading Club, Clinton County Conservation will present a program that includes its barred own.
— Clinton County Conservation will present Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park off of Highway 30 west of Clinton. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202 with any questions.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— DeWitt's Tunes in Town summer concert series will be held in the Lincoln Park band shelter. Food vendors begin serving at 5 p.m. and will feature Hillbilly Jacks BBQ, Chuckie's and Kelly Girls Wood Fire Pizza. A car show will be held and the band, The Hot Rods, will play, both from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free but tips will be collected to pay the band.
— Food sales from 5-7 p.m. at the Second Street Pizza Hut will support Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second Street.
JULY 7
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Pinkalicious" at 11 a.m. at Clinton High School Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
JULY 8
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Clinton County Conservation will present Birds of a Feather at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Learn about the fearsome Birds of Prey found in Iowa and the adaptations that make them unique. A live presentation with the red-tailed hawk and barred owl will be given at Eden Valley Nature Center.
— The Clinton County Conservation After Dark Backwater Cruise begins at 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
— The Clinton County Conservation Star Walk begins at 8:30 p.m. at Soaring Eagle Nature Center near Eagle Point Park. This walk is over moderate terrain through wooded trails to Eagle Point Park’s Stone Tower. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 for information and registration.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Three on a Tree will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
JULY 9
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have a Teddy bear picnic during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. the Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S.
JULY 10
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Pinkalicious" at 11 a.m. at the Clinton High School Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— From 11 a.m. to noon, #52stories genealogy project will meet at the Lyons Branch Library on Main Avenue in Clinton. The project provides the inspiration patrons need to write down one story every week for a year in handwritten journals, blogs, voice or video recordings. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to register.
— The Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will present Gummy Bear experiments. The program takes place from 3-4 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ae. S. in Clinton.
JULY 11
— The Clinton Women’s Club will have its annual Breakfast on the Porch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be served on the porch or inside the George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, homemade breads, muffins and rolls, fruit, juice, tea and coffee. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased in advance from members, Clinton Printing or at the door. Joyce Devereaux, Lois Spalding and Karen Tate are co-chairpersons.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes Alleluia Quartet to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Ice-cream sundaes will be served. The concert will be moved indoors if there is a threat of bad weather. A free-will offering will be taken.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Dave Ellis will provide music for Wide River Winery's Live Music on the Deck in Clinton from 2-5 p.m. The Winery is located at 1776 East Deer Creek Road.
— Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum will host an ice cream social at the arboretum to celebrate its 51st anniversary. The event begins at 7 p.m. River City Municipal Band will provide music.
JULY 12
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JULY 13
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present its 2022 Season Announcement Follies at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clinttonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— The cast of Clinton Area Showboat Theatre's "Pinkalicioius" will preview its show during Storytime with the Showboat! Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Clinton Park. In the event of rain, the storytime will be moved to the library’s meeting room in the lower level at 306 Eighth Ave S.
JULY 14
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Pinkalicious" at 11 a.m. at the Clinton High School Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Tokyo Train will play at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. near the Lyons Farmer's Market. Residents should bring their own seating.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
JULY 15
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Three on a Tree will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
JULY 16
— Clinton Go Red for Women's Digital Experience is set for noon, and participation is free. Register at https://heart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-ZvlEduyTLuQLufUJ1Q_xg and receive a Zoom invitation. Heather Baker will be keynote speaker.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JULY 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Pinklicious" at 11 a.m. at the Clinton High School Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JULY 18
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
JULY 19
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JULY 20
— Stonecroft "After Five"; 6:30-8 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $11. Special Feature is Dorrie Manon of The Rusty Silo, a shop in Albany, Illinois. Inspirational speaker is Theresa Crystal, who will talk about her life in the Army. For reservations, call Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887-4097.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Totally Tuesday in the Park takes over the 10th Avenue School Park in Fulton, Illinois. Food trucks from Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Glazey Daze Donuts and Holly's Hot Dogs will sell food from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Stockwells will provide live music from 6-8 p.m.
JULY 21
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Lyons Read Book Club. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. 5- 6:30 PM.
— The Lyons Read Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at Riverfront Marketplace Coffee Shop, 216 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for July.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
JULY 22
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Three on a Tree will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
JULY 23
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JULY 24
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.