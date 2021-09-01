SEPT. 2
— Shiner's Run will perform at Jammin' in the Canyon at 6:30 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome to join the performance. Shiner's run plays bluegrass, county, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Performers should arrive and set up at 6 p.m. Music continues to 8 p.m. Heritage Canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois.
The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. Today's 7-mile route will take participants through Lock and Dam 12 where they'll learn more about the lock and dam system and the wildlife along the river. The day will begin at Spruce Creek Park, two miles north of Bellevue at 9:30 a.m. Shuttling and canoes and kayaks are available. For more information, contact Jessica Wagner with Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or at jess@jacksonccb.com.
SEPT. 3
—Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Social begins at 11:30; lunch will be served at noon. Call Carla Behrend at 563-659-5704 to make a reservation. Gene Camp will talk about the Honor Walk. All retired school personnel are eligible to join the group.
— Children will explore the magical fun of kinetic sand during Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum, located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Whiteside County Health Department will offer free rapid drive-up COVID-19 antigen testing with no appointment at its tent, 1300 W. Second St. in Rock Falls, Illinois, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to be tested should follow signs and cones in the back parking lot of the testing tent. Anyone who need a PCR test can call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 for an appointment.
SEPT. 4
— The 7th Annual Cabin Fever Benefit for St. Jude takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison, Illinois. Vendors include Kim's Keepsakes Lockets, LillaRose, Color Street, Scentsy, Thirty One Gifts, Tupperware, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, LulaRoe, homemade cards, homemade bath pro, Pink Zebra, Usborne Books, wreaths, Home Decor/ homemade crafts and custom signs.
— Children will explore the magical fun of kinetic sand during Funtime Saturday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum, located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The #52Stories genealogy project provides inspiration for writing one story every week for a year. #52Stories will meet at Cake Fantasies by Ashley, 501 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 1:30-3 p.m.. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for September.
SEPT. 5
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes The Bontrager Family to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. for the church's last concert of the season. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPT. 7
— The Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton will give 20% of its sales from 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center in its Pizza on a School Night fundraiser. Order online or call 563-242-3333 for carry out or delivery.
SEPT. 8
— The Connection will perform for Market Music at Lyons Four Square Park at 5 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring a lawn chair and listen to music. The music is provided by Clinton Public Library and paid for by sponsors.
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips and desserts. CrossView is located at 705 14th Ave.
SEPT. 10
— Clinton and Fulton businesses will host Rummaging Along the River, sponsored by Visit Clinton, Iowa and Lyons Business and Professional Association. Check the Visit Clinton, Iowa Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.
— Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Patriot Day with crafts, facts about America and a march around the museum. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— First Central State Bank will continue its tradition of Grilling for Charity fundraisers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Central's DeWitt location. Proceeds will benefit St. Joseph Education Foundation, an organization that supports the St. Joseph School in DeWitt. The menu includes hamburgers, chips, dessert and a drink for a donation.