SEPT. 12
Blanket-making party presented by My G.E.A.R. Outreach at Clinton public Library's main branch. Bring yourself and your kids out for a fun evening of tie blanket-making, requiring only basic knot tying skills. Each blanket made will benefit youth in the area through My G.E.A.R. Outreach. Pleece and other required materials will be provided for all participants. The program is free to attend, though monetary donations are appreciated. RSVP is required by Tuesday, Sept. 5. Sixty-minute time slots are available at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Call to register or register through Clinton Public Library's online calendar.
Clinton County Conservation Animal Meet and Greet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rock Creek. Get up close and personal with some of the animals that call Rock Creek home.
SEPT. 13
Stonecroft Clinton Women's Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 North 12th St, Clinton. All women are invited to a brunch followed with music provide by Elizabeth and Paul Hopkins of Clinton. An encouraging, inspirational, non-denominational speaker, Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will present "Life's Many Detours." The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at (563) 242-8819 no later than Friday, Sept. 8, for reservations.
Come to the Table. A free community meal held at CrossView Church in Fulton from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The Church is located at 703 14th Ave. The menu is chicken and noodles, green beans, homemade rolls, and apples with dip. If Riverbend schools are cancelled that day due to weather, the Table is also cancelled.
Clinton County Conservation's Creating an Angler event at 5:30 p.m. at Malone Park. Worms, poles, and tackle are provided. Experience and licenses are not required unless planning to fish. Clinton County Conservation will teach how to encourage an angler even if you're not an angler yourself. The event is free and open to the public.
SEPT. 14
The Fulton Kiwanis Club will hold their annual golf outing at Sandburr Run in Thomson, Illinois. Tee-off is at noon. Cost per person is $55, which includes cart and lunch. Hole sponsorships are available for $50. All proceeds fund scholarships at Fulton High School. To reserve a foursome, call Bill Wilkin at (563) 249-3098.
Open house to discuss Barber Creek and Wapsi Wildlife Areas forest wildlife stewardship plans. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold an open house on Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Conservation Board office, 2308 255th St., just south of Grand Mound, to discuss the proposed forest wildlife stewardship plans for both areas. The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resources on the wildlife areas. This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Barber Creek and Wapsi wildlife areas with the public.
Volunteer Millers of the Dutch Windmill, de Immigrant, will be hosting an evening of "All That Jazz" featuring a jazz duo from Davenport comprised of Edgar Crockett and Corey Kendrick. The performance will be held in the Windmill Cultural Center at 111-10th Ave. in Fulton starting at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served following the performance. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. The event is free and open to the public.
The CHS Class of '55 will hold their lunch at Jenny's Diner at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Unity Center of Clinton to observe annual World Day of Prayer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a focus on the theme of "heart of healing." The Unity Center of Clinton is located at 562 Fifth Ave. South. All denominations are welcome.
Clinton County Conservation Sunset Eco Cruise at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek. Call the Eco Center at (563) 259-1876 to sign up.
SEPT. 16
MS Fest, Registration for the 5K/3K Ms'issippi Walk-N-Roll begins at 9 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 10 a.m. along the Discovery Trail. The run/walk benefits the National MS Society. Live music begins in Clinton's Riverview Park at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Performers include The Unidynes with Todd Striley and The Noize, Brooke Byam & The Day Makers, with special guests Staff Infection. There will be hot food, a beer garden, bags tournament, activities for kids, live animals and a classic car cruise-in. There will be a silent auction and raffles. The event is free, with proceeds from the festival benefiting The Finch Fund.
Clinton County Conservation Enabled Deer Hunting. Call Jill at (563) 847-7202 for information on this opportunity for people with disabilities. The blind is set in the oak forest along the Wapsipinicon River.
Sept. 17
Hot Rods for a Cure car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, 777 Wild Rose Dr. Special awards will be given for Best Ford, Best Chevy, Best Dodge, Kid's Choice, and Top Fifty Entries. Music by DJ Sound.
Live music by Jacquie Miller at Wide River Winery's Clinton Tasting Room from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Miller is a melodic singer-songwriter that performs a mix of covers and originals on acoustic guitar. Admission is free with purchase of wine and snacks.
Fulton Historical Society, at 2 p.m., presents speaker Pat Pessmann, author of "The Saga of the Lilac Bush," at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum located at 707 10th Ave. The north entrance is easily accessible. Refreshments will be served. Call Barbara Mask at (563) 321-0318 with questions.
Clinton County Conservation Atlatis and Tomahawks from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rock Creek. Learn about the historic ways the techniques used to hunt have adapted and evolved throughout time and try your own hand at these techniques. Children must by eight year old to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.
SEPT. 19
Fall Centerpieces, 5 p.m., Savanna Library. Join Carroll County Master Gardeners at the Savanna Library to learn how to make fall arrangements with natural and store-bought decor. Please bring your favorite fall decorations to adorn your take-home piece. Register for this event by calling the library at (815) 273-3714.
SEPT. 20
Clinton County Conservation's Everything Elderberry workshop at 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek. Explore the possibilities of the plant to fight off viruses and the toxicity of the plant. Make a couple safe concoctions to help you and your family this winter for $20. Register at www.mycountyparks.com.
SEPT. 21
Researcher Carol Chandler will present "Women, Their Strength and Courage in Building Our Country" at Odell Public Library, 307 South Madison St, Morrison, Illinois, at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the program is free. A question and answer session will follow.
Information Fair in Clinton Park on South Fourth Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library and the Council of Social Agencies of Clinton County, learn about local resources for the whole family.
Meeting of the DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club at 9 a.m. Club members will leave Lincoln Park to travel to the Maquoketa Art Experience at 124 South Main St. After the tour, there will be a meeting and then lunch. All are welcome. Call president Janis Harbison with questions at (563) 210-2085.
SEPT. 22
"Quilting by the River" quilt show sponsored by the River Cities Quilt Guild will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois. There will be over 100 entries at the quilt show along with a boutique, area vendors, bed-turning program and professional quilt appraiser, Janette Dwyer. Raffle tickets are available from guild members or at the show. Admission is $5.
SEPT. 23
Wild Rose Casino's 3rd Annual Wild Rose Wine Fest featuring Bluffet & A Son of a Sailor Band. Gates open at 1 p.m. and free outdoor concert begins at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. Local food trucks will be on site. Wine sampling will be free to attendees 21 years of age and up.
4th Annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Park Bandshell. $20 gains entrance into the party and free beer samples.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at NelsonCorp Field. No fee to register at alz.org/walk.
The Argo Fay United Methodist church will hold a carry-out pulled pork sandwich mean from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, sweet mac salad and dessert. Tickets, available through Diane Pidde at (815) 275-9718 and Connie Foster at (815) 441-1211, will be on sale through Sept. 17.
Clinton Symphony Orchestra opens its 70th concert season at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Conductor Brian Dollinger and the orchestra will be joined by violin soloist Marcia Henry Liebenow, Concertmaster of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, in performance of a violin concerto by Max Bruch. Also on the program are Beethoven's overture to The Ruins of Athens, and his Eighth Symphony. Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults. All students are admitted free of charge and may bring an accompanying adult for half-price. Information available at www.clintonsymphony.org.
SEPT. 24
The Morrison American Legion Post 328 will hold its annual Retirement Flag Ceremony where retired flags will be burned in a respectful manner. U.S., POW, State, and other flags will be accepted in the drop box in front of the Post at 306 East Main St. Please contact Post 328 if you have an abundance to make arrangements.
PrairieFest at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2665 145th Ave., Wheatland, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A day of music and family fun. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and pack a picnic. There will be opportunities to stroll or take a guided tour of the Prairie grounds. Live music featuring a variety of musical genres is planned for the afternoon. The event is open to the public. Admission is free. Find a detailed schedule and more information online at ThePrairieRetreat.org or by calling (563) 374-1092.
SEPT. 29
IL/IA Center for Independent Living Senior & Disability Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bally's Quad Cities, 777 Bally Blvd, Rock Island, Illinois. The event is free and open to the public, offering vendors, resources, workshops, prizes and more. Contact Marisa Cante at (309) 558-5629 or marisa@iicil.com with questions or for more information.
SEPT. 30
Mt. Carroll recycling event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Carroll County Highway Department at 10735 Mill Rd., Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
Life Connections Peer Recovery Wellness Center meet and greet at 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite E, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour the Center and enjoy free hot dogs and brats. Prizes will be handed out as well.
OCT. 7
Scott for Tots 6th Anniversary Celebration at Legends Draft Haus, 2118 Harrison Dr, beginning at 1 p.m. Bring a toy or free-will donation in place of admission cost. Free lunch for kids with the purchase of parent's lunch. Also offered will be bounce houses, kids' games, 50/50 raffle baskets, and music by 3 on the Tree, Down24, The Old School, T. Stubbz, The Mamiltons, and Angela Meyer. Contact Scott Stubblefield with questions at (563) 249-2773.
OCT. 31
Trick-or-treating in the City of Clinton from 6 - 8 p.m.