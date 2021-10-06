OCT. 7
— Clinton High School's Synergy, a science, technology, engineering and math program, will host an open house and ribbon cutting at its headquarters, 215 Sixth Ave. S., Suite 20, in Clinton. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include a light lunch.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— From 3:30-6:30 pm at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, the Morrison Chamber of Commerce will host a Fall Pop-Up Market. The NorthSide BarbaQ Food Truck will be on site and the Third Wheel will provide music from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More than 25 vendors have signed up for the market.
— At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, residents can listen to candidates for November's city and school elections at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. The forum will be televised on MediaCom and live-streamed on YouTube.
OCT. 8
— The annual trivia night fundraiser for Clinton Humane Society begins at 7 p.m. at Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincoln Way. Registration will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. Call Jen Gerdes at 563-249-5696 to reserve a table. Teams of 8 cost $10 per person. Participants should bring snacks and treats for their tables. A full bar will be available.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center visits the book "Where the Wild Things Are." The program begins at 10:30 a.m.
OCT. 9
— Temp Associates will have a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Ste. B, in Clinton. Available jobs include those for packers, warehouse workers, receptionists, production workers, para-educators, before- and after-school aids and machine operators.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center visits the book "Where the Wild Things Are." The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The Saturday Special, from 2-3 p.m., continues the Wild Thing theme, asking children, "Would you go to a dessert island, a cotton candy mountain, a swimming pool made of spaghetti?"
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events with a chainsaw artist from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Random Tanner will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
OCT. 10
— People of all ages and geocaching skill levels are welcome to join an afternoon of hiking and exploring at Prairie Creek while trying to find the geocaches. Geocachers will meet at the park pavilion, 1215 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa, at 2 p.m. GPS units will be provided, or searchers can download the app on their smart devices. This is a free, family friendly event. Contact Jackson County Conservation for more information at 563-652-3783 or jen@jacksonccb.com.
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events with a chainsaw artist from 1-4 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.