FEBRUARY 4
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Build a birdhouse or bird feeder at Rock Creek Park at 6:30 p.m. The cost will depend on the project. The kit will contain cut pieces with pre-drilled holes. Tools will be available for assembling the project. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a kit.
FEBRUARY 5
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Hawks are Happenin' at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. Jessica Steines, a naturalist with Clinton County Conservation, will introduce children to a live red-tailed hawk. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 6
— Hawks are Happenin' at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about hawks from Miss Roberta. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will weave hearts to give to special people in their lives during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The one-hour program begins at 3 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBURARY 7
— Clinton County Conservation will help visitors find and identify animal signs such as tracks, homes and scat during a nature hike at 1:30 p.m. at Eden Valley. The program is free. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Eden Valley Nature Center is located at 1415 50th Ave. near Baldwin.
FEBRUARY 8
— Pizza, Pasta and Wings for Strings will raise money for Clinton Symphony Orchestra. From 5-7 p.m., the Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton will donate a percentage of curbside or delivery orders to the Symphony. Call 563-242-3333 to place an order.
FEBRUARY 9
— Children can make circular rugs or seat pads during Hula Hoop and T-shirt Loom Day at Eden Valley Nature Center. Children should bring old T-shirts and hula hoops or buy them from Clinton County Conservation at the Nature Center for $10. Call or text 563-212-0955 to reserve a time. Eden Valley Nature Center is located at 1415 50th Ave. near Baldwin.
— From 5-7 p.m., food sales at Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second Street in Clinton, will earn money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Carry-out and delivery orders qualify for the fundraiser.
FEBRUARY 11
—From the parking lot of Lost Nation Wildlife Area, residents can watch the stars during Clinton County Conservation's Dark Sky Observation. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., visitors can look for constellations in 20-minute shifts. If the sky is overcast, the event will take place inside the Eden Valley Nature Center where constellations will be projected onto the wall. Call 563-357-0759 to make a reservation.
FEBRUARY 15
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. From 5-7 p.m., 20% of the price of pick-up and delivery orders will go to L'Arche. Call 563-242-3333 to order. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 18
— Creekside Jam begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Street near Baldwin. Call 563-357-0759 to make a reservation to perform or watch.
FEBRUARY 20
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Winter Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Rock Creek will have everything visitors need for cross country skiing, ice fishing, snowshoeing and ice skating. Call or text 563-212-0955 to reserve a time.
FEBRUARY 21
— Join Clinton County Conservation at Rock Creek Park to learn about birds and how to help them. At 5:30 p.m., learn about common feeder birds of Iowa. Meet a live red-tailed hawk and a barred owl at 7:30 p.m., and take the Owl Prowl Walk at 8 p.m.
FEBRUARY 22
— Day two of learning about birds at Rock Creek Park begins with a Bird Walk at 7 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., learn about passerines (songbirds) of Iowa. A feeder watch and lunch break is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., followed by the study of non-passerines of Iowa at 12:30 p.m. Learn about Midwestern raptor population trends at 2:45 p.m. and take the Bird Walk and Owl Prowl at 4 p.m.
FEBRUARY 25
— At 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Snow Moon Hike at Sherman Park. Space is limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
FEBRUARY 27
— An icy swim at Rock Creek Campground will raise money for Clinton County Conservation Foundation's environmental education programs at 1 p.m. The event includes a costume contest. The winner will receive a free one-night stay in the Pintail Cabin. The Plunge is limited to 50 participants; each is required to raise $100 for the Foundation. Call or test Jill at 563-349-8680 by Feb. 25 to register.
FEBRUARY 28
— River Arts Center will host an artists' reception for Mic Barnes and Martha Hayes from 1-3 p.m. Barnes is showing her photography and Hayes her watercolor paintings in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.