APRIL 10
— Speak Out Against Suicide is hosting its annual Suicide Awareness Gala. This year, due to COVID limiting in-person attendance, organizers have added additional participation options. While in-person tickets are sold out, there are still several options to be a part of the Gala. Silent auction items are available to the public via Bidpal. More information on this can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1049469728862253. Similarly, information for obtaining a proxy to bid on live auction items the night of the event is also available on the event page. Following the conclusion of the live auction portion of the event, Jackson Snelling from American Idol will be giving a performance. Doors will be open to the public from 9 to 10:30 p.m. for his performance.
— Day 2 of Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientists Workshop, 5:30 a.m. Goose Lake, northwest parking lot on 350th Avenue. Day two is a bird watching walk and Sandhill Crane Count. Call (563) 847-7202 to sign up.
— Run/Walk Club, 9 a.m., Rock Creek. Rock Creek is a great place to get outside to run or walk. Waterfront property along the backwaters of the Mississippi is relatively quiet with an abundance of wildlife along with nice flat roads/trails. There will be a map provided with distances so you can customize how far you want to go.
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Navigate and explore Prairie Creek Recreation Area with a compass at 1 p.m. Learn orienteering basics with a county naturalist and then head to the woods to complete the orienteering course at the park. This event is free, open to all ages, and registration is required. Dress for the weather, wear long pants, and practice social distancing. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com.
— United States Penitentiary will conduct a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Majestic Pines in Thomson, Illinois.
— Northeast High School students will perform "South Pacific" at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold for pods of two, four or six people up to a total of about 200 people. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, call 563-577-2249 ext. 1501.
— The Clinton High School Drama Department will present "The Drowsy Chaperone." Catch this parody of American musical comedy from the 1920s either in-person or live streaming at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through www.showtix4u.com/events/clintonhs or at the door the day of. People who purchase tickets for the live stream will be sent a link and code for the live stream.
— This week during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will want to wear their rain boots and bring their umbrellas to hear a story about rainy springtime weather. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. an will include a craft to take home. Participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— During the Saturday Special program, from 3 -4 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery center, children will learn about gases and vapors as they make a cloud in a jar. The program is geared for school-aged children although all ages are welcome.
APRIL 11
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The artists will be hosting a reception at the Arts Center from 1-3 p.m.
— Barbara Huenke will share her journey in using herbs for making salves and other products at 2 p.m. Participants will make their own sample salve using herbs, oils and beeswax during this class at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Cost is $5. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com.
— Northeast High School students will perform "South Pacific" at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold for pods of two, four or six people up to a total of about 200 people. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, call 563-577-2249 ext. 1501.
— The Clinton High School Drama Department will present "The Drowsy Chaperone." Catch this parody of American musical comedy from the 1920s either in-person or live streaming at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through www.showtix4u.com/events/clintonhs or at the door the day of. People who purchase tickets for the live stream will be sent a link and code for the live stream.
APRIL 13
— Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m.; Prairie Hills will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12 St., Clinton. Donate and get registered for a giveaway from Prairie Hills. Clinton Culver’s will provide a coupon for a pint of frozen custard to all donors.
APRIL 17
— Chicago Comedy Showcase comes to Wild Rose Casino and Resort. Presented by Wild Rose and TeeHee's Comedy Club, Chicago comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Social distancing will be enforced.
— State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss this legislative session during a virtual Legislative Coffee and Conversation from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and on Facebook.
APRIL 18
— Local musician ItzCake will perform at 508 S. Second St. in Clinton from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the teen event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Food and drinks will be available.
APRIL 24
— Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders Workshop. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and learn from a presentation about the waterbirds and shorebirds of Iowa. Following the presentation, participants will travel to Green Island Wildlife Management Area, and meet at 1 p.m. and watch birds. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is at 18670 63rd St. Maquoketa. Green Island Wildlife Management Area is on Green Island Road, Miles. To sign up, call (563) 652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult.