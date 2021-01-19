JANUARY 22
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature Arctic Animal Yoga. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at the children's museum, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Funtime Friday is designed for young children but anyone may attend. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
JANUARY 23
— DIY outdoors will host an ice fishing tournament at Fulton Harbor Marina from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pay out is 100%, and a side pot will be given for the biggest fish in any species. The cost is $25 per person. Registration begins at 6 a.m.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature Arctic Animal Yoga. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at the children's museum, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Funtime Saturday is designed for young children but anyone may attend. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— The Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will challenge children to build with Legos under the direction of a real engineer. The program will take place from 3-4 p.m. at the Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S., in Clinton.
JANUARY 26
— From 5-7 p.m., 20% of every order at Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will be donated to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online or call 563-242-3333.
JANUARY 30
— Delta Waterfowl of Clinton will host its annual Wings Cupped Feet Down banquet at 3942 291st St. in Camanche. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and raffles. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for a single and $60 for a couple. For tickets or any other information, contact any committee member. Ticket sales will be capped at 120 due to restrictions.
FEBRUARY 1
— Pizza Ranch sale from 5-8 p.m. will benefit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Only carry-out order apply. Donation buckets will be located at the carry-out window for additional donations.