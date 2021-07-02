JULY 3
— Fourth of July events in DeWitt begin at 5 p.m. with the DeWitt Nite Lions grilling in Lincoln Park and the Noon Lions' bake sale. The Fourth of July parade begins at 6 p.m. The Tailfins will provide music from 5 to 9 p.m. in the band shelter.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JULY 4
— The 10th annual Clinton 4th of July Festival begins 8 a.m. with Whiffleball, followed by a 9 a.m. grass volleyball tournament. A bags tournament starts at 10 a.m. as will a car show and pinup contest. Food vendors open at noon in Riverview Park. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Ninth Avenue boat ramp and moves south on Riverview Drive to Fifth Avenue South. Food vendors, inflatables, a petting zoo, live music and carnival games will entertain visitors following the playing of the national anthem at 2 p.m. The kiddie tractor races begin at 2:05 and the Old School Band will perform at 2:15 p.m. A strongman exhibition will take place at 3:30 p.m. and a professional wrestling exhibition will begin at 4 p.m as will Holly’s hot dog eating contest. Festival events conclude at 6 p.m. The LumberKings will pay the Quincy Gems beginning at 6:30 p.m., with parachutists landing in the stadium at 6:25 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game.
— The Grand Mound water parade will begin at 2 p.m. followed by fireworks at the Grand Mound ballpark.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes the Trinity Men's Quartet to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
JULY 5
