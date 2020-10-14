OCTOBER 15
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— A ribboncutting for the Clinton County Freedom Rock is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 303 Riverview Drive on the south side of the Showboat Theatre on riverfront. Freedom Rock painter Bubba Sorensen is expected to be in attendance.
OCTOBER 16
— Rock Creek Marina has planned a weekend full of Halloween activities that are free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative Halloween campsites. At 5 p.m. the archery range will be open in the basement of the Eco Center, and at 7 p.m. a Halloween movie will be presented under the deck at the Eco Center. Visitors may wear pajamas and bring camping chairs. Concessions will be available for cash only.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will address signs of fall. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are required.
OCTOBER 17
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Rock Creek Marina will host a Creatures of the Night program at 10:30 a.m. under the deck of the Eco Center. At 1 p.m., visitors can make Halloween crafts on the deck. Pumpkin carving begins on the deck at 2 p.m. Participants should bring their own pumpkins. Carving tools will be provided. Trick or Treating campground style will take place from 5-6 p.m. followed by lighted wagon and Blue Heron rides at 6 p.m. Tickets for the rides must be picked up at the store prior to 6 p.m. Both rides will be filled at half the capacity to allow for distancing. Masks are encouraged.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, Clinton's children's museum, will host the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center’s drive-thru pumpkin giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. McGinnis Melons of Thomson, Illinois donated pumpkins, which will be given free to children while supplies last in the small parking lot west of the Discovery Center. Families should drive one direction through the parking lot, entering from the south end by the front of the Discovery Center and driving north to exit on to Seventh Avenue South.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will address signs of fall. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are required.
OCTOBER 18
— The River Arts Center will have an artists reception for its quilt exhibit from 2-4 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Rock Creek Marina in Camanche will conduct a creepy, crawly pond study at 12:30 p.m. under the deck at the Eco Center. At 2 p.m., visitors can have an animal encounter with some animals in the Nature Gallery.
OCTOBER 19
OCTOBER 20
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at DeWitt Travel Mart parking lot, 630 S. Sixth Ave. in DeWitt, from 4-6 p.m.
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian church in Fulton, Illinois. The guest speaker for the evening will be Cheryl Lennox of Illinois who is a art quitter who creates functional quilts. Sanitation and social distancing will be in place at the meeting.
— Walk to End Alzheimer's hosts a Happy Joe's fundraiser. From 5-8 p.m., 20% of all carry-out, dine-in and delivery orders will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Happy Joe's is located at 408 S. First St. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center hosts a fundraiser through Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second Street from 5-7 p.m. Part of all sales will be donated to the children's museum.
OCTOBER 21
OCTOBER 22
OCTOBER 23
OCTOBER 24
— Soaring Eagle Nature Center at 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton will host its annual Fall Fest from 1-4 p.m. in the newly painted nature barn. The event will include hot dogs and s’mores over an open fire, hot chocolate and apple cider, a nature scavenger hunt, hay rack rides, guided walks on trails and prizes and pumpkins to take home and decorate. Everyone is invited.
OCTOBER 26
OCTOBER 28
OCTOBER 30
— Lyons Business and Professional Association businesses along Main Avenue in Clinton will give out treats from 3-5 p.m.
OCTOBER 31
— From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.
— Children may trick or treat in Clinton from 6-8 p.m.
— Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.
— Camanche Fire Department will host a drive-in candy giveaway from 6-8 p.m.
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a Spooktacular pickleball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. The fee is $25 per person for one event, $35 per person for two events. Pre-registration is required. Prizes will be awarded for costumes. Text Cindy Rasche at 563-249-3132 or email rivercitiestennis@gmail.com for more information.
NOVEMBER 15
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Local crafters and artisans will share their talents, and the public can purchase items for the holiday season. Social-distancing and sanitization protocols will be in place. Face masks are encouraged.