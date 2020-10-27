OCTOBER 28
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The City of Clinton will host a ribbon-cutting for the placement of the first honorary street name at 1:30 p.m. on Liberty Square near 22nd Place (between Camanche Avenue and Liberty Avenue). Parking will be available at Chancy Park.
OCTOBER 29
— Prairie Hills of Clinton is doing a drive-thru trick-or-treat for kids from 4 to 6 p.m. in Prairie Hills circle drive, 1701 13th Ave. North.
OCTOBER 30
— Lyons Business and Professional Association businesses along Main Avenue in Clinton will give out treats from 3-5 p.m.
— The Clinton LumberKings have partnered with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive at NelsonCorp Field from noon until 5 p.m. inside the home clubhouse next to the stadium on Sixth Avenue North. Donors may park in the lot across the street from NelsonCorp Field. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Lumberkings.
— Funtime Friday is all about pumpkins at the Children's Discovery Center.The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport will host a drive-thru Halloween event from 6-8 p.m. in its east parking lot. Volunteers will hand out candy, novelty items, crafts and church and business information.
OCTOBER 31
— From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.
— Children will make Halloween crafts at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday is all about pumpkins at the Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children may trick or treat in Clinton from 6-8 p.m.
— Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.
— Camanche Fire Department will host a drive-in candy giveaway from 6-8 p.m.
— Gateway Baptist hosts a candy carnival at 6 p.m. The free event includes carnival games, bounce houses, hot dogs and hot chocolate. The church is located at 722 South 16th St. in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a Spooktacular pickleball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. The fee is $25 per person for one event, $35 per person for two events. Pre-registration is required. Prizes will be awarded for costumes. Text Cindy Rasche at 563-249-3132 or email rivercitiestennis@gmail.com for more information.
— For one day only runners may register online for B-rrry Scurry for $25 and no fees. Visit www.eicc.edu to register. Rates increase Nov. 1. The Clinton Community College event raises money for scholarships every February.
NOVEMBER 5
— Fulton, Illinois parent teacher organization will host a fundraiser at Rooted Boutique. Rooted Boutique will donate 10% of sales from 4-7 p.m. to Fulton Elementary School PTO. Ten percent of online sales the entire day will be donated to the PTO.
— Eagle Heights Elementary School will host an open house from 4-5 p.m. for the community and everyone who contributed to the new playground. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Masks will be required. Rain or snow date is Friday, Nov. 6.
NOVEMBER 6
Prairie Hills and First Congregational Church are partnering with the Red Cross for a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Congregational Church. Culver’s of Clinton is once again partnering with "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" coupons. The church is located at 700 N. Bluff Blvd. Clinton.
NOVEMBER 9
— Happy Joe's in Clinton will donate 20% of its profits from 5-8 p.m. to Whittier PTA for playground equipment. Carryout, curbside and delivery orders qualify.
NOVEMBER 10
— A fundraiser night at Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Pizza Hut will donate 20% of its sales between 5-7 p.m. to the Discovery Center.
NOVEMBER 11
— A ribbon-cutting for the Leonard Crunelle World War I Statue is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The statue is located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive.
— Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion will give a State of the City address online at 3:30 p.m. The State of the City address will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook Live and on the City’s Mediacom channel.
NOVEMBER 13
— An online silent auction begins to raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. More than 35 baskets and gift packages are available. More than 75 local shops, restaurants and businesses have provided merchandise and gift certificates.
NOVEMBER 14
— Chancy Lutheran Church will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to donate blood should sign up at https://www.bloodcenter.org/donate/. Chancy Lutheran Church is located at 2315 Wallace St. in Clinton.
NOVEMBER 15
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Local crafters and artisans will share their talents, and the public can purchase items for the holiday season. Social-distancing and sanitization protocols will be in place. Face masks are encouraged.