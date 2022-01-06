JAN. 7
• Funtime Friday, 10;30 a.m. at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton. The theme is “Let It Snow, Let It Snow”, a frosty foray into making snowflakes. Children will learn how to fold, cut, and craft six-sided paper snow crystals.
JAN. 8
• Birds of Prey Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rock Creek, Camanche. Today is all about those soaring, swooping, sensational raptors that call Iowa home, either permanently or temporarily. There will be live bird of prey presentations, hands-on animal stations, nature hikes (snowshoes if necessary), crafts and spotting scopes and binoculars for bird viewing.
• Saturday Special, 2 to 3 p.m., Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton. This Saturday brings a Snowflake Challenge. The science of snow crystals will be front and center as kids make paper snowflakes as unique and special as they are.
JAN. 10
• Join wildlife biologist Toni Proescholdt and Jackson County Conservation at 6 p.m. to learn about her work and experiences studying the behavioral ecology of bighorn sheep in Montana. Proescholdt is an accomplished wildlife biologist and person of the outdoors working on her PhD. This program is virtual so you can learn and enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Register before 3 p.m. Jan. 10. For registration or questions, contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com.
JAN. 11
• DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue, 3 and 7 p.m., Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A travelogue titled “I Spent a Month in France” will be presented by Sarah Watson, a DeWitt native. Watson’s University of Iowa study abroad experience took her to southwest France, where she lived with a host family while taking a four-week French class. After a whirlwind month immersed in the language, she spent a week in Paris, setting foot in what seemed like every major art museum and discovering “the best ice cream in all of France.” A $5 donation is suggested.
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. On most Tuesdays, there is an Eco Center Nature Gallery with animal encounters, birdfeeder watch and fish feeding at noon! All are free. The Camp Store will be open these hours as well. This is in addition to regular winter hours.
• Music in the Barn, 6:30 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center, Clinton. This roundhouse jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
JAN. 12
• Backyard & Feeder Birds, 6 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Come learn about the birds most commonly seen in our own backyards, and the different foods that attract them.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Alan St. George will give a presentation about Havencrest Castle, his private residence in Savanna, Illinois.
• CrossView Church 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal, 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, chips, fruit, and desserts. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
JAN. 16
• Musicians of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will present their annual concert of chamber music at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Admission is by season ticket, or individual adult tickets available at the door for $20. All students are admitted free of charge. Three ensembles will perform. Additional information is available online at cliintonsymphony.org.