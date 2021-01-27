JANUARY 28
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 29
— Children can paint with magic snow crystal water and learn how it works during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program is designed for young children, but all ages are welcome. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are required.
JANUARY 30
— Children can paint with magic snow crystal water and learn how it works during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program is designed for young children, but all ages are welcome. The same program will be offered during the Saturday Special from 3-4 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are required.
— Delta Waterfowl of Clinton will host its annual Wings Cupped Feet Down banquet at 3942 291st St. in Camanche. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and raffles. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for a single and $60 for a couple. For tickets or any other information, contact any committee member. Ticket sales will be capped at 120 due to restrictions.
— Carry concealed classes are set for 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. The cost is $50. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
FEBRUARY 1
— Pizza Ranch sale from 5-8 p.m. will benefit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Only carry-out order apply. Donation buckets will be located at the carry-out window for additional donations.
FEBRUARY 3
FEBRUARY 4
