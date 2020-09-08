SEPTEMBER 9
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
SEPTEMBER 11
— Children will celebrate Patriot Day at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Funtime Friday program is designed for preschoolers, but any child is welcome. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission.
SEPTEMBER 14
— Buying pizza from Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton from 5-7 p.m. will raise money for the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Carry out and delivery are available.
SEPTEMBER 19
— Midwest Pets for Life will have a benefit at Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton from 1-5 p.m. The benefit will include raffles, a silent auction and food vendors.
— A Concealed Carry Class is set for 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Cost is $50, cash or check only. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
— Williams vs. Horn Extreme Challenge Boxing starts at Wild Rose Casino at 3 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Wild Rose Casino Iowa Store and online at Nitrotickets.com.
SEPTEMBER 20
— Wild Rose Casino hosts a classic car and bike show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. The family-friendly event will include music, food, a silent auction, a pin-up girl pageant and door prizes.
SEPTEMBER 22
— Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation will conduct a guided walk through remnant and reconstructed prairie at 6 p.m. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Wear good walking shoes, long pants, and dress for the weather. Practice social distancing while participating. Registration is required. Call Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register. The Hamilton Prairie is located northeast of Maquoketa across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. Travel one mile north of Maquoketa on Highway 62, turn right (east) on 35th Street, turn left (north) on 288th Avenue and travel 1/4 mile to the gate.