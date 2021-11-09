NOV. 10
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton, hosts Bars Wars Trivia night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
NOV. 11
— Clinton Community College will host artist Gabi Torres in an online artist talk at 3:30 p.m. Visit https://zoom.us/j/95698340275 to listen to the discussion. CCC is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— Clinton High School Drama Department will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or online.
NOV. 12
— Central DeWitt High School presents Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. General admission is $10. Central DeWitt students and staff will be admitted for $5. Activity passes and spouse passes will not be accepted as valid admission to the performance. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check.
— Maquoketa High School’s fall production, "A Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon," at 1215 E. Platt St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 3 and younger will be admitted free. Cookies will be available during intermission for a donation.
— The Sawmill Museum is hosting its first ever trivia night with the Trivia Chick. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of Trivia Chick, CVB Director Lesley Webster’s trivia business. The cost is $60 per 6-person team. Additional games require exploration of the museum. Call the museum at 562-242-0343 or email director@thesawmillmuseum.org. to reserve a seat. Bring your own food and beverages. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
NOV. 13
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 1519 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, will host a bazaar and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will include Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
— To show its gratitude to surrounding communities that have been a blessing and to celebrate 50 years in its current building, Albany United Methodist Church invites the public to a community coffee hour from 9-10:30 a.m. The church will serve coffee, fresh apple cider and pastries. Will Mueller will provide pickin' and singin'.
— Rolling Thunder, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at Remington's, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Entry fee is $10.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will have Boy Band Night, featuring music from the 1990s boy bands. Beginning at 7 p.m. performers will bring back the songs of The Backstreet Boys, N'Sync, the New Kids on the Block, Boys II Men and One Direction. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Second Chance Band will play at Denny O's, 307 10th Ave. in Fulton, at 8 p.m.
— Bitzy's will thank its customers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by giving away food, dog treats and prizes. Bitzy's is located at 1401 N. Second St. in Clinton.
— Peaceful River Creations hosts certified hypnotist and life coach Anne Marie Brooks from 1-2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available through Eventbrite. Seating is limited. Peaceful River is located at 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.