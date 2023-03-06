To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.
• The Camanche Public Library has a toddler story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with a make and take craft to take home. Every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., the library has an early out program for school-age kids. Programs are free. Call 259-1106 with any questions.
MARCH 8
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is chicken and noodles, rolls, green beans, fruit, and Scotcheroos.
• The Class of 1955 will meet at Homer’s Deli for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
MARCH 15
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $13. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Music will be provided by Paul and Elizabeth Hopkins, of Clinton. Kay Grote of Monroe will speak on “Camping With My Father.” Reservations are due March 10. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
MARCH 21
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speakers will be the Creative Crew of Fulton, Illinois. Members of the group are from the surrounding area and will talk about the how they started as a charity sewing group, with their projects benefiting both local and worldwide organizations. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
APRIL 1
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.