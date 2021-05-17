MAY 18
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Music and Moonlight Cruise at 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina and Campground. Enjoy a pleasant cruise while listening to home spun music of local talent. Call 563-259-1876 to register.
MAY 19
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
— CGH Medical Center will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 2-7 p.m. at CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Rd., Sterling, Illinois. This clinic is for individuals 12 years of age or older who reside or work in the State of Illinois. There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. To register for an appointment, visit www.cghmc.com/vaccine or call 815-632-5298 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
MAY 22
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— The American Legion Post in Morrison will install flags on the graves of Veterans buried in Grove Hill Cemetery at 7 a.m. The legion needs volunteers to assist. Volunteers will meet at the maintenance shed in the cemetery. For more information, call the Post at 815-310-0333.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
— Due to additional items being brought in to be sold, the Clinton County Historical Society continues its garage sale today from 8 a.m. to noon at 507 S. First St.
MAY 26
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
MAY 27
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 24.
MAY 29
—The Savanna Museum will open from noon to 4 p.m. for a full display of all exhibits during its Grand Reopening. Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
MAY 30
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
MAY 31
— The Camanche Memorial Day Service is set for 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery.
— Dedication of the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue at Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive will take place at 2 p.m. American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the ceremony.
JUNE 2
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
JUNE 5
— The Clinton Police Department will conduct Crime Free Housing training from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the the CPD Training Center, 110 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The Crime Free Housing Program is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their property. Clinton police encourage property owners, managers, rental community staff and anyone else in charge of day to day operations of a rental community to sign up for this free training. To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
JUNE 6
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.