OCT. 8
• The annual trivia night fundraiser for Clinton Humane Society begins at 7 p.m. at Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincoln Way. Registration will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. Call Jen Gerdes at 563-249-5696 to reserve a table. Teams of 8 cost $10 per person. Participants should bring snacks and treats for their tables. A full bar will be available.
• Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
• Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center visits the book “Where the Wild Things Are.” The program begins at 10:30 a.m.
OCT. 9
• Temp Associates will have a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Ste. B, in Clinton. Available jobs include those for packers, warehouse workers, receptionists, production workers, para-educators, before- and after-school aids and machine operators.
• Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center visits the book “Where the Wild Things Are.” The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The Saturday Special, from 2-3 p.m., continues the Wild Thing theme, asking children, “Would you go to a dessert island, a cotton candy mountain, a swimming pool made of spaghetti?”
• The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events with a chainsaw artist from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
• Random Tanner will perform at Remington’s Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
OCT. 10
• People of all ages and geocaching skill levels are welcome to join an afternoon of hiking and exploring at Prairie Creek while trying to find the geocaches. Geocachers will meet at the park pavilion, 1215 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa, at 2 p.m. GPS units will be provided, or searchers can download the app on their smart devices. This is a free, family friendly event. Contact Jackson County Conservation for more information at 563-652-3783 or jen@jacksonccb.com.
— The annual Living Faith Parish breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Low Moor Community Center. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, homemade sausage gravy, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12, and children 3 and under are free. The event will also feature a bake sale. A worship service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Low Moor United Methodist church.
OCT. 11
— Jackson County Conservation invites residents to participate in the remnant hill prairie survey. Join naturalist Tony Vorwald at 10 a.m. to document and learn about the native prairie plants found at Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area’s remnant prairie in order to better preserve and restore this rare piece of Iowa’s natural heritage. Following the survey, invasive species will be removed. Contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com for information. Buzzard Ridge Access is located at 30th Ave. in Baldwin.
OCT. 12
— The Showboat Spotlight Spectacular will raise money for Clinton Area Showboat Theatre at Vista Grande, 2141 17th Street NW in Clinton. Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes pork loin, seafood and chicken. The silent auction takes place from 5-8 p.m., and the live auction is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost to attend is $40.
OCT. 13
— Hook’s Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook’s is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a walk-in vaccination and microchip clinic from 1-5 p.m. while supplies last. Services offered include rabies vaccinations for $16, nail trims for $12 and microchipping for $15. Cats must arrive in clean crates or pet carriers, and dogs must be properly leased or in clean carriers. Veterinary services will be provided by Dr. Ashley Wegmann.
— Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group will meet at the Lyons Train Depot, 56 25th Ave. N. in Clinton, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Caregivers, family and friends of Alzheimer’s patients will exchange practical information, talk through issues and ways of coping and share feelings and concerns. Register by contacting Megan Pedersen at 563-293-8058 or at mepedersen@alz.org. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
OCT. 14
— Camanche voters can hear city and school board candidates answer questions from a moderator at 7 p.m. at Camanche Middle School, 1400 Ninth St. in Camanche. The forum is hosted by Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.
OCT. 15
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from noon to 6 p.m.
OCT. 16
— Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will give away pumpkins from noon to 3 p.m. In the drive-through event, each child who visits will receive one pumpkin while supplies last. Pumpkins have been donated by McGinnis Melons in Thomson, Illinois.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from 8 a.m. to noon.