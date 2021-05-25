MAY 26
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m.
MAY 27
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 24.
MAY 28
—GBArt Studio and Gallery will host a reception for artist Harmony Kurtz Eccles at 7 p.m. Eccles, a Clinton native based in Berlin, will exhibit her artwork at the gallery, 83 Main Ave. in Clinton
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will promote the summer reading program for Camanche Public Library. At 10:30 a.m. children will hear from Camanche librarians how reading colors their world. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MAY 29
—The Savanna Museum will open from noon to 4 p.m. for a full display of all exhibits during its Grand Reopening. Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will promote the summer reading program for Camanche Public Library. At 10:30 a.m. children will hear from Camanche librarians how reading colors their world. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will make elephant toothpaste during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 3-4 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois will host 52nd Street, a band that performs the music of Billy Joel, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $20 for TLP subscribers. Tickets are available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=117422. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll.
MAY 30
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
MAY 31
— The Camanche Memorial Day Service is set for 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery.
— Dedication of the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue at Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive will take place at 2 p.m. American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the ceremony.
JUNE 2
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m.
JUNE 5
— The Clinton Police Department will conduct Crime Free Housing training from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the the CPD Training Center, 110 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The Crime Free Housing Program is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their property. Clinton police encourage property owners, managers, rental community staff and anyone else in charge of day to day operations of a rental community to sign up for this free training. To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Rock Creek Marina will host Fishing Has No Boundaries, an event for children with disabilities, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Lake Malone on Highway 30 east of DeWitt. The event is open to children ages 5-18 with physical or cognitive disabilities. The cost is $15 and includes gear, a gift and a sack lunch catered by Matthiessen's. Contact Jill Schmidt at 563-349-8680 or eifhnb@gmail.com to register.
— Clinton Jaycees will host Bags and Beers, a cornhole tournament, at Clinton Riverview Bandshell beginning at 11 a.m. Cost per team is $30. The first-place team will win $150, the second-place team, $100 and the third-place team, $75. Register by May 29 at www.clintonjaycees.org or on theClinton Jaycees Facebook page.
JUNE 6
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Pops Concert at 6:30 p.m. in Clinton Riverview Park. Listeners should bring their own refreshments and chairs and blankets for seating. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to U.S. Bank at 405 S. Third St. in Clinton.
JUNE 8
— Pizza Hut will donate to the Felix Adler Discovery Center a percentage of sales from 5-7 p.m. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
JUNE 10
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from 2-6 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given July 13.
JUNE 12
— Johnny Cash tribute artist and Albany, Illinois native Doug Allen Nash will perform at 8 p.m. at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 plus taxes sand fees.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois will hold auditions for "Rent" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children from the ages of 13-17 are eligible and will be asked to sing a 45-60 second cut of a song either from the show or one similar. Pop/rock songs are acceptable. An accompanist will be provided, but performers must provide sheet music or sing unaccompanied. All performers must be fully vaccinated by July 5. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll.
JUNE 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season with the musical, "Pippin," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 18
— Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season with the musical, "Pippin," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8515 Black Oak Rd., Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 19
— A 2-mile walk for people and their dogs will raise money for Prairie Pastures Soaring Eagle Dog Park from 8-10 a.m. at Eagle Point Park. Clinton's Furry Scurry costs $25 per person. Dogs are free. Packet pick-up starts at 7:15 a.m. To register in advance and read Furry Scurry rules, go to www.getmeregistered.com. COVID restrictions will apply. Email April at fuegen6@gmail.com for answers to questions about the event.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present the musical, "Pippin," at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8515 Black Oak Rd., Mount Carroll, Illinois.